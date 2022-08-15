Read full article on original website
Jim W.
2d ago
Great job Democrats!! The voters know they can count on you to deliver, albeit in body count each weekend. No worries though, they will still vote for you this coming election
JJ
2d ago
Wow, nothing surprises me with cops down 2,000 when Lightfoot threw them under the bus! Now they want to play, “Here kiddies, come get mentored so we can get you off the street.” Bang, bang bang!
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 22, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Monday night in the West Englewood. The 22-year-old was getting out of her car around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the in shoulder in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. She was transported...
Bodycam footage shows fallout of bizarre Lakeview party bus rampage
The scene left police and onlookers wondering why.
Men Standing Outside Chicago Bar Are Killed in Hit-and-Run that 'Appears to Be Intentional': Police
Three people were killed and one injured after a driver in a silver sedan struck them outside of a popular Chicago LGBTQ bar. The victims, Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were hit outside The Jeffery Pub around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The...
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
Woman carjacked at River North gas station; security guard fires shots at fleeing suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gas station security guard fired shots at a carjacker who drove off with a woman's car as she was pumping gas Tuesday evening in River North.Police said a 34-year-old woman left the driver's side door open as she was pumping gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street around 6:45 p.m., when someone got into the car and drove off.The driver's side door hit the woman as the car sped off, causing a laceration to her left knee. The hose from the pump the woman had been using could be seen lying on the ground, torn off the pump. A security guard at the gas station pulled out a gun and fired shots at the fleeing carjacker.The woman refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.The victim's vehicle later was recovered near 66th and Champlain in Woodlawn.No one was in custody Tuesday night.
ABC7 Chicago
$10K reward offered after Gresham shooting kills 1, injures 4 teens
CHICAGO -- A $10,000 reward has been offered for information after a mass shooting early Sunday left a woman dead and four other teenagers wounded in the Gresham neighborhood. Officers responded to shots fired in the 1800-block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m., Chicago police said. Someone had opened fire from a car, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
Chicago Police Investigating Racist, Homophobic Posts by Someone Claiming to Be a Cop. ‘I Hope the Department Knows I am Posting Here'
Chicago police have launched an internal investigation into a series of incendiary posts by a person claiming to be an officer in an online forum regarded as one of the darkest corners of the web. Many of the posts on 4chan’s /pol/ board are racist and homophobic. They include photos...
ABC7 Chicago
Teen charged in Lawndale shooting that injured retired Chicago police officer during armed robbery
CHICAGO -- A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom was also wounded. A teenager has been charged in connection with the incident. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 32, was arguing with someone about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he...
5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
CBS News
7 dead, 40 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are dead and 40 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least eight of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond mayor pulls basketball rims down at MLK Park after 2 shootings, 1 person killed
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park. Given the recent uptick in violence, he says there's no timetable on putting them back. "To see the violence taking place at this park is...
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
Woman, 19, shot in back while sitting inside vehicle in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was shot in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street around 5:05 a.m. The woman was sitting in her minivan when she heard the gunfire and realized she had been shot in the back. The minivan could be seen Saturday parked inside police tape as officers searched the perminter and the surrounding flower beds along Ohio. Police have not said what happened before the shooting, including whether any argument led to the shooting.She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot to the back and was stabilized, according to police.No one is in custody in this latest shooting, which is just an example of a larger trend CBS 2 has been monitoring for the past few months -- an uptick in crime in River North. As of the Chicago Police Department's latest data, which was released Sunday, shootings in Distrct 18 are up 62% from the last year. Last year there were 21 incidents, but this year there have been 34 incidents so far. This incidents makes at least 35.
