Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Just a few weeks ago, a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya was enjoying the sort of Hot Girl Summer the average pinniped could only dream of. She’d left her native Arctic waters and recently ended up off the coast of Oslo, Norway, where she delighted onlookers and the animal-loving internet by hauling herself onto small boats, eating scallops and mussels, and generally living a life of leisure and glamour.
Freya, the 600kg walrus who lounged away her summer in Oslo Harbour, has been euthanised by the authorities in Norway after they concluded that the sea animal posed an untenable risk to the crowds of people who thronged to see her.The operation was conducted in a humane way by personnel from the fisheries department, officials said.The walrus, named after the Norse goddess of beauty and love, quickly gained popularity among locals for sinking several boats in the harbour with her efforts to climb up on them to sunbathe.Her antics drew increasingly large crowds, with people making a beeline to...
Freya the walrus has been euthanized by the Norwegian government following growing public safety concerns. Freya became a social media star after she damaged several small boats while claiming her ideal sunbathing spots off the coast of Norway. The 1,300-pound walrus had garnered many fans over the summer after being spotted basking in the sun in the Oslo fjord.
Norway euthanizes beloved 1,300-pound walrus named Freya
The Norwegian government euthanized its celebrity walrus Freya on early Sunday morning, after warning the public to stay away from her.
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans. Known affectionately to fans as Freya, the walrus became...
