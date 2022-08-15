ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 2

Related
Mother Jones

We Didn’t Deserve Freya the Walrus

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Just a few weeks ago, a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya was enjoying the sort of Hot Girl Summer the average pinniped could only dream of. She’d left her native Arctic waters and recently ended up off the coast of Oslo, Norway, where she delighted onlookers and the animal-loving internet by hauling herself onto small boats, eating scallops and mussels, and generally living a life of leisure and glamour.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Freya the walrus is put down by Norwegian officials after crowds of people refuse to stop harassing her

Freya, the 600kg walrus who lounged away her summer in Oslo Harbour, has been euthanised by the authorities in Norway after they concluded that the sea animal posed an untenable risk to the crowds of people who thronged to see her.The operation was conducted in a humane way by personnel from the fisheries department, officials said.The walrus, named after the Norse goddess of beauty and love, quickly gained popularity among locals for sinking several boats in the harbour with her efforts to climb up on them to sunbathe.Her antics drew increasingly large crowds, with people making a beeline to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walrus Euthanized#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pets
AFP

Ailing beluga put down as last-ditch French rescue bid fails

An ailing beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river was put down by vets Wednesday after a last-ditch rescue attempt failed because of its rapidly deteriorating health, local officials said. But the six vets unanimously decided after examining the beluga on arrival in Ouistreham that there was no other option than to put it down, the local authority of the Calvados region said.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Is it time to end cats’ right to roam?

There is an elaborate bird rescue mission under way in the town of Walldorf. As one of the last homes of the ground-nesting crested lark in Germany, the local district is eager to protect their three remaining breeding pairs. Consequently, they have ordered residents to lock their cats indoors over the summer for the next three years, or face hefty fines: €500 (£420) if a cat is caught outside; €50,000 if it takes an endangered lark.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Watch this breathtaking rescue of an elephant and her calf in Thailand

Elephant CPR is amazing to witness. We're normally taught to leave nature alone, especially concerning animals big enough to maul or trample us or generally make surviving an encounter an odds game. But sometimes those wild animals need us, and this intense video of veterinarians in Thailand rescuing an elephant and her calf prove just that. On a rainy day in Thailand, a mama elephant and her baby got stuck in a drain before rescuers could get them out.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Immediate ban’ needed on annual release of 50 million pheasants amid bird flu outbreak, says RSPB

An immediate moratorium on the release of tens of millions of birds for shooting is needed to limit the "catastrophic spread" of bird flu, the RSPB has said.Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has devastated seabird populations around the UK’s coast this year, leaving hundreds of thousands of birds dead since it arrived last winter in the Solway Firth in the north west.The RSPB has now said the annual release of around 55 million pheasants and red-legged partridges, and 2.6 million mallard ducks, all of which are reared in captivity to be shot for sport, represents a serious risk to wildlife.The...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy