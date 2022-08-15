Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Federal ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ should reduce health care costs for many Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that the federal Inflation Reduction Act will help mitigate rising health care costs for many Vermonters, particularly those on Medicare and who buy health plans on Vermont’s health insurance marketplace. The Act is expected to be signed into federal law by the President this week.
vermontbiz.com
MVP Health Care, UVMHN introduce Care Guides for a more personal member experience
Unique Program Helps Older Adults in Vermont and Northern New York Better Understand Benefits, Support Care Navigation, and Aims to Achieve Improved Health Outcomes. Vermont Business Magazine MVP Health Care and The University of Vermont Health Network announced a first-of-its-kind Care Guide benefit, which helps members better understand their conditions and navigate their unique health needs. This benefit is included as part of University of Vermont Health Advantage(link is external), a Medicare Advantage plan offered by a partnership between MVP and UVMHN and is a result of both organization’s work to improve the health of the communities they serve.
vermontbiz.com
Condos announces delay of statewide and federal primary results canvass
Vermont Business Magazine Today the Vermont Secretary of State’s office announced that the 2022 Statewide and Federal Primary Election Canvass will be delayed. The office’s priority is ensuring all vote reports certified as official precisely match the official return of votes as submitted by the Town and City Clerks. To date, the state’s contractor has been unable to resolve an administrative technology issue impacting the office’s ability to generate reports based on the official return of votes submitted by Town and City Clerks. The canvassing was scheduled for 10am today.
vermontbiz.com
Dental company ranks 185 On 2022 Inc. 5000 list with 4 years sales growth over 2,800%
Vermont Business Magazine Inc. magazine has ranked Select Dental Management, a Dental Partnership Organization boasting 37 practices across the Northeast US, No. 185 on its annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. That ranking also places the Florham Park, NJ-based company at No. 4 in New Jersey, No. 13 in Health Services and No. 18 in the New York Region. Select currently has practices in Castleton, Manchester, Richmond and Rutland.
vermontbiz.com
Glassman joins Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging as technology coordinator
Neil Glassman, whose professional career has encompassed numerous marketing and technology leadership roles, has joined the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging(link is external) as volunteer Technology for Today coordinator. This part-time, grant-based position supports the efforts of the council to incorporate technology more effectively in the lives of clients to support their ability to age independently, reduce social isolation and explore resources to learn about the benefits of technology at home.
vermontbiz.com
Announcing $1.7 million in dairy funding
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, has announced three funding opportunities for dairy farmers and service providers. On-Farm Milk Storage and Handling Grant. Dairy farmers may apply for funds to support the...
vermontbiz.com
Study: Vermont has 2nd lowest rental vacancy rate
Vermont Business Magazine A new report from HelpAdvisor.com(link is external) found that in Vermont, only 2.4% of all rental units are vacant as of Q2 of 2022, which is the 2nd lowest percentage out of any state. Only Connecticut has a lower rate. These findings were revealed after HelpAdvisor analyzed...
vermontbiz.com
Progressive State Committee nominates candidates for statewide office, including Brenda Siegel
Vermont Business Magazine At their meeting on August 13th, the Vermont Progressive Party nominated three candidates for Statewide Office for the November General election. The Party nominated Brenda Siegel (D/P) for Governor, David Zuckerman (P/D) for Lieutenant Governor, and Doug Hoffer (D/P) for Auditor. The Party also called on all candidates to make passage of Proposition 5/Article 22 in favor of reproductive liberty in Vermont a priority in their campaigns.
vermontbiz.com
CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame to celebrate 2022 inductees
Vermont Business Magazine The who's who of Vermont's ski and snowboarding world will gather at Timberline Lodge at Bolton Valley Resort on Saturday, September 24th to celebrate the Induction of the class of 2022 into the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. The event, hosted by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, will also honor the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award and Bill McCollom Community Award. One of the highlights of the event will be the premier of short biographical films created for each inductee shown before their acceptance speeches.
vermontbiz.com
Espenshade named to lead Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival
Peter Espenshade has been named to succeed Jody Woos as executive director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival(link is external), board officials said. Espenshade’s background includes leadership experience at some of Vermont’s key institutions, including the Lake Champlain Land Trust, the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, and the Vermont Community Foundation.
