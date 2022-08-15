Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
fox40jackson.com
Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank
A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
shorttrackscene.com
Shaw Contrite After Contact Leads To PASS Oxford Win
DJ Shaw’s winning ways continued in Maine on Saturday night, but this time, victory came with a cost. The five-time Pro All Stars Series North champion led the final eleven laps around Oxford Plains Speedway to win his third PASS North feature of 2022 in the Spencer Group Paving, LLC 150.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Portland’s First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WMTW
First bike share in the state launches in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Monday was the first day this bike share program launched. From the first day to Tuesday at noon there were 30 bike rides, according to the bike company Tandem Mobility. The city wants to create more sustainable transportation options for Portland residents and visitors. “We’ve seen...
WMTW
Work to start soon on new Maine skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Work will soon start on a new skate park in South Portland. City leaders say they have raised all the money needed. Community members drove the fundraising effort, collecting $145,000. "We had a volunteer skate park committee that's kind of been pushing this thing, helping...
WMTW
"I knew it was the right thing to do": Maine nurse adopts cat to help patient make care transition
BATH, Maine — A nurse at a skilled nursing facility in Bath is going the extra mile to help one of the facility residents feel at home. When Bill Dodge moved to Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation he had to give up his cat, Polly, and said he missed her very much.
'I want my life back' | Maine mom with MS to go to Mexico for treatment
BROWNFIELD, Maine — It's a disease that affects 2.3 million people around the world and about one million people in the U.S. Multiple sclerosis impacts the brain and central nervous system, causing a number of symptoms that can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, numbness, and neurological problems. A mom...
Teacher retirements and resignations burden schools statewide
MAINE, USA — One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying to recruit parents to work as educational technicians. A third has 12 teacher openings it needs to fill before school starts Aug. 31. Maine schools are...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
