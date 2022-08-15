ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
fox40jackson.com

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank

A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
shorttrackscene.com

Shaw Contrite After Contact Leads To PASS Oxford Win

DJ Shaw’s winning ways continued in Maine on Saturday night, but this time, victory came with a cost. The five-time Pro All Stars Series North champion led the final eleven laps around Oxford Plains Speedway to win his third PASS North feature of 2022 in the Spencer Group Paving, LLC 150.
Q97.9

Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away

If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
I-95 FM

Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?

Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
WMTW

First bike share in the state launches in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Monday was the first day this bike share program launched. From the first day to Tuesday at noon there were 30 bike rides, according to the bike company Tandem Mobility. The city wants to create more sustainable transportation options for Portland residents and visitors. “We’ve seen...
WMTW

Work to start soon on new Maine skate park

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Work will soon start on a new skate park in South Portland. City leaders say they have raised all the money needed. Community members drove the fundraising effort, collecting $145,000. "We had a volunteer skate park committee that's kind of been pushing this thing, helping...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset is a small town

An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
Q97.9

Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook

Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.

