EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Kiril Petkov, prime minister of Bulgaria, about pursuing energy independence from Russia

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Washington Examiner
Russian navy base hit by Ukrainian 'kamikaze drone' as video shows huge explosion
The Russian naval headquarters in Crimea was blasted by a suspected Ukrainian "kamikaze drone," a Russia-linked official said. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the local governor who was appointed by Russia, said air defenses were activated in the naval fleet after the drone began its attack, and the drone, believed to be operated by Ukraine, was destroyed.
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday. Zelensky cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Russian forces shield military vehicles inside Ukrainian nuclear plant
Video footage circulating online on Thursday purportedly shows Russian military vehicles being stored inside a Ukrainian nuclear plant under the control of Russian forces. The vehicles, at least five green trucks marked with the white letter "Z," indicating they belong to the Russian military, were seen parked inside a turbine hall connected to a nuclear reactor at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to reports. It's unknown when the video was taken, but the surreptitious nature of the camerawork suggests it could have been filmed by one of the many Ukrainian technicians that continue to operate the facility.
Dennis Rodman Says He Will Travel To Russia To Negotiate Brittney Griner’s Release
While at a local restaurant in Washington D.C., Rodman told the outlet on Sunday he received clearance from the U.S. to visit the European country.
NBA・
Washington Examiner
Biden's move to compensate Taliban victims leaves 9/11 families seething
As Taliban forces rampaged across Afghanistan in the wake of the departing U.S. forces last year, they lit the fuse on a financial dispute that has rocked the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "A year ago, the community was sort of at peace," 9/11 Justice founder Brett Eagleson told...
