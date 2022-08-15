Read full article on original website
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
Hillsborough County commissioners have named Cheryl Howell the first assistant county administrator for Equity and Community Impact. Howell has been the county’s affordable housing director since 2017. In her new position, Howell will oversee the soon-to-be-created Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which will center on jobs and economic development, affordable housing, health and human services, children’s services, and transportation, as well as criminal justice, the digital divide, and other issues.
Carrollwood business community shows support for local teachers
CARROLLWOOD — The nine-month whirlwind that is the school year began last week. Prior to Wednesday’s first day of class, however, a group of local business owners took a moment to appreciate those who will be teaching the youth of the community. The Carrollwood Area Business Association held...
Brandon bank robbery investigation
BRANDON—The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 15. According to reports, the robbery took place at approximately 3 p.m. when a male suspect entered Truist Bank, 11015 Causeway Boulevard, and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of cash, reports state, and the suspect fled on foot toward the back of the bank.
Homeless man wanted for murder
TAMPA—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified a homeless man as the suspect connected to an Aug. 14 murder, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Mohawk Avenue, a short roadway just north of E. Hillsborough Avenue and east of Orient Road. HCSO deputies responded to the area and found a dead adult male who sustained upper-body trauma.
Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
Bicyclist killed, hit-and-run suspect sought
DOVER—A bicyclist was struck and killed on the night of Aug. 13 on Sydney Dover Road and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the motorist who fled the scene. According to reports, HCSO deputies responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash at approximately 9:15 p.m. on the...
