Hillsborough County commissioners have named Cheryl Howell the first assistant county administrator for Equity and Community Impact. Howell has been the county’s affordable housing director since 2017. In her new position, Howell will oversee the soon-to-be-created Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which will center on jobs and economic development, affordable housing, health and human services, children’s services, and transportation, as well as criminal justice, the digital divide, and other issues.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO