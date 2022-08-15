ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wosu.org

Ohio is pumping COVID relief money into an anti-crime program

The state of Ohio is putting $42 million in additional funds toward local efforts to reduce crime in a program started last year. The money comes from a federal package that all Republicans opposed in Congress, but many up for re-election this year are campaigning on the plan. The money...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio program expands opportunities for broadband access

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a growing effort to make sure all Ohioans are connected to broadband. The IMAP award program is giving 410 Ohioans the opportunity to earn broadband or five-g credentials to help build up access across the state. “We’re paying people to become broadband and 5G technicians in a matter of […]
cincinnatimagazine.com

Win, Lose, Draw: Inside Ohio’s Redistricting Battle

What if they held an election and no one showed up? That was going to be the outcome of Ohio’s unprecedented second primary on August 2, warned Republican State Rep. Bill Seitz, whose safely gerrymandered district in conservative western Hamilton County looks like a giant Pac-Man about to devour English Woods.
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality

Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
columbusunderground.com

Gov. DeWine Says Ohio Has Made “Great Progress” for Families and Children

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s rhetoric about some of the most vulnerable Ohioans doesn’t appear to match the reality if data released last week are any guide. The governor has been refusing to talk about some of the most controversial aspects of strict new abortion restrictions that he signed into law in 2019 and which took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade on June 24. Instead, his staff has been referring the press to comments the governor made just after he signed the law, Senate Bill 23, and just after the high court issued its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health.
