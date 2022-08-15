Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Tickets for PGA Frisco’s first-ever major championship are on sale
North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.
wbap.com
Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game
Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up: Opening and Closings in the Dallas Restaurant Scene
We're more than halfway through August — the weekend, or perhaps the happy hour, of summer. And as has been the trend for the past year now, many restaurants have opened up in Dallas and others have closed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Imoto, a fine dining Asian...
papercitymag.com
The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano
Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20
Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay Near Dallas TX This Weekend: A Review of Wildflower Yurts
There’s nothing quite like spending time in nature and enjoying all the creature comforts of home – the essence of glamping. If you’re looking for where to stay near Dallas TX for your next quiet getaway this weekend, look no further than Wildflower Yurts! It’s far enough away that you can truly escape and decompress without the extended hours of driving. Located in the small town of Emory, and with plenty to do nearby in Canton, Sulphur Springs, and Tyler, this Airbnb offers a comfortable glamping experience nestled among the trees. Enjoy peaceful and private amenities, fun activities, and maybe spot llamas during your stay at Wildflower Yurts this weekend!
The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in November: Here’s how to buy tickets
DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like North Texas is checking in at the Hotel California as the Eagles are making their way to Fort Worth this November. The iconic rock band is making a stop at Dickies Arena as a part of its Hotel California 2022 Tour on November 25. They will start performing at 8 p.m.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX
Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
Massages, getaways & just hanging out: These are the top spots for relaxation in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax. There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.
Couple Looking to Build Their Dallas-Area Dream Home Is Subject of ‘Washington Post’ Report
Like many news outlets, The Washington Post sought and found anecdotal evidence about the struggles of the housing economy. In a story headlined “How [various factors] triggered soaring costs at this dream home,” The Post spotlighted an Orlando couple who, after watching HGTV in 2018, wanted to build their dream home in the Dallas area.
drifttravel.com
Fall Retreats for a Quick Getaway
While the summer temperatures make exploring unbearable, with fall comes the opportunity to experience the best of North Texas. Whether you want to experience the monumental State Fair of Texas, the best of “Friday Night Lights” with football season, or live out your fairytale fantasy at the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, Dallas is the place to experience the best of fall. Travelers looking for an unforgettable place to stay should consider The Joule, which is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown. Sharing some highlights below:
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
advocatemag.com
Dallas ISD school year begins with new district, campus leadership
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Classes begin today for most Dallas ISD schools, including many in East Dallas. That goes for both Woodrow Wilson High School and Bryan Adams High School. Woodrow students are beginning the year with a new principal, athletic director/head football coach and several other faculty and staff members.
Top spots for lemon meringue pie in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops. One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday,...
velillum.com
12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial
In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
