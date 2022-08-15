ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollwood, FL

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

Hillsborough County commissioners have named Cheryl Howell the first assistant county administrator for Equity and Community Impact. Howell has been the county’s affordable housing director since 2017. In her new position, Howell will oversee the soon-to-be-created Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which will center on jobs and economic development, affordable housing, health and human services, children’s services, and transportation, as well as criminal justice, the digital divide, and other issues.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Brandon bank robbery investigation

BRANDON—The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 15. According to reports, the robbery took place at approximately 3 p.m. when a male suspect entered Truist Bank, 11015 Causeway Boulevard, and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of cash, reports state, and the suspect fled on foot toward the back of the bank.
BRANDON, FL
Media day puts Hillsborough prep football programs in spotlight

TAMPA — Hillsborough County high school football programs promoted themselves in style last week leading up to the 2022 season. All public and private schools in the county were invited to Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 9 to participate in the 2022 High School Football Media Day, hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and presented by Varsity Sports Network.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Homeless man wanted for murder

TAMPA—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified a homeless man as the suspect connected to an Aug. 14 murder, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Mohawk Avenue, a short roadway just north of E. Hillsborough Avenue and east of Orient Road. HCSO deputies responded to the area and found a dead adult male who sustained upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL

