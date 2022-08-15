ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

City council filing is extended

Sixteen candidates have qualified as candidates for four Huntington Beach city council seats in the Nov. 8 general election, but the filing period has been extended until Wednesday at 5 p.m. because an eligible incumbent council member – Kim Carr – didn’t file for re-election. Carr is...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

San Clemente City Officials Have Gone Through Three City Managers In Three Years

San Clemente’s City Manager resigned last week after just over a year in the top job, marking the third chief administrator to leave since the start of 2020. In his resignation letter to the city council, outgoing City Manager Erik Sund praised his time at the city, and said he was dedicated to “ensuring a smooth transition,” before his official departure on September 9 for the city of Big Bear Lake.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mayor’s “race” is extended

The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
WESTMINSTER, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan & Her Appointed Vice Mayor Kuo: Broken Promises

In 2018, Irvine voters overwhelmingly defeated a developer-backed scheme to abandon plans for a Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in the Great Park. A whopping 63% of Irvine voters said NO to the developers!. When the City Council refused to move...
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
fullertonobserver.com

Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase

This article has been updated from its original version. Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
nypressnews.com

How the nationwide teacher shortage impacts SoCal schools

Between the stress, financial burden and the added responsibilities from COVID-19, Nicole Fefferman was forced to step away as a teacher in Los Angeles. “We do too much with too little and for too little,” she said. “We just don’t have enough support and resources to make things right.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Trevor O’Neil Announces Run For Mayor of Anaheim

Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil announced his campaign for Mayor of Anaheim today. He has served as acting Mayor of Anaheim since May, during which time he has maintained a balanced budget, led the way toward restoring public trust in City government, and promoted economic development policies that have benefited all Anaheim residents.
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

50 City Report: California’s Fixer-Upper Markets Are the Most Expensive

Fixer-uppers may be a solution in some markets, as homes in need of a little TLC are 32% cheaper on average than turnkey homes. However, California cities buck the national trend as not even properties that are in serious need of repairs will give you respite from boiling-hot home prices. Here's where California stands according to our latest report on the best markets for fixer-upper potential:
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Lido House Dining Draws a Local Crowd

The City of Newport Beach transitioned its Civic Center from an outdated facility on the Balboa Peninsula to a beautiful new location in Newport Center in 2013. What to do with the old property? Simple: let Bob Olson and his Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development build a boutique hotel dubbed Lido House on the property, an award-winning hotel that draws inspiration from the Cape Cod aesthetics of the hotel developer’s former home on Balboa Island.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
