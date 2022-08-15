San Clemente’s City Manager resigned last week after just over a year in the top job, marking the third chief administrator to leave since the start of 2020. In his resignation letter to the city council, outgoing City Manager Erik Sund praised his time at the city, and said he was dedicated to “ensuring a smooth transition,” before his official departure on September 9 for the city of Big Bear Lake.

