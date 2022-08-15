Read full article on original website
In Wake of ‘Pay to Play’ Fine at OC’s Health Plan for the Poor, Legislators Consider Action
In the wake of a “pay to play” state fine raising questions about Orange County’s health care plan for the poor, state legislators are now considering banning county supervisors like Andrew Do from working for the agency in the year after they leave office. The legislation is...
orangecountytribune.com
City council filing is extended
Sixteen candidates have qualified as candidates for four Huntington Beach city council seats in the Nov. 8 general election, but the filing period has been extended until Wednesday at 5 p.m. because an eligible incumbent council member – Kim Carr – didn’t file for re-election. Carr is...
San Clemente City Officials Have Gone Through Three City Managers In Three Years
San Clemente’s City Manager resigned last week after just over a year in the top job, marking the third chief administrator to leave since the start of 2020. In his resignation letter to the city council, outgoing City Manager Erik Sund praised his time at the city, and said he was dedicated to “ensuring a smooth transition,” before his official departure on September 9 for the city of Big Bear Lake.
orangecountytribune.com
Mayor’s “race” is extended
The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan & Her Appointed Vice Mayor Kuo: Broken Promises
In 2018, Irvine voters overwhelmingly defeated a developer-backed scheme to abandon plans for a Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in the Great Park. A whopping 63% of Irvine voters said NO to the developers!. When the City Council refused to move...
San Juan Capistrano Considers Subsidizing Security Cameras For Downtown Businesses￼
San Juan Capistrano City Council members are looking at a new program to subsidize buying security cameras in their downtown that would require the footage would be up for grabs for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Yet at the same time, sheriff’s officials noted to Voice of OC that...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
This article has been updated from its original version. Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says
Officials are warning customers that they could face an increase in phone scams starting this month as the company ends its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment. The post Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Long Beach plans to spend over half a billion dollars on infrastructure; here’s where it could go
Long Beach has plans to spend over $520 million on public projects over the next five years. Here's a look at some of the major projects outlined in the city's spending plan released last week. The post Long Beach plans to spend over half a billion dollars on infrastructure; here’s where it could go appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nypressnews.com
How the nationwide teacher shortage impacts SoCal schools
Between the stress, financial burden and the added responsibilities from COVID-19, Nicole Fefferman was forced to step away as a teacher in Los Angeles. “We do too much with too little and for too little,” she said. “We just don’t have enough support and resources to make things right.”
anaheimobserver.com
Trevor O’Neil Announces Run For Mayor of Anaheim
Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil announced his campaign for Mayor of Anaheim today. He has served as acting Mayor of Anaheim since May, during which time he has maintained a balanced budget, led the way toward restoring public trust in City government, and promoted economic development policies that have benefited all Anaheim residents.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
KTVU FOX 2
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
theregistrysocal.com
Office Center Totaling Nearly 332,100 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Cerritos ￼
Additional office space is being added to the market in Southern California. Recently, an office campus totaling approximately 332,099 square feet has been placed on the market in the heart of Cerritos, a listing from CBRE shows. The property is located at 12900 Park Plaza Drive and consists of two...
Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
citywatchla.com
50 City Report: California’s Fixer-Upper Markets Are the Most Expensive
Fixer-uppers may be a solution in some markets, as homes in need of a little TLC are 32% cheaper on average than turnkey homes. However, California cities buck the national trend as not even properties that are in serious need of repairs will give you respite from boiling-hot home prices. Here's where California stands according to our latest report on the best markets for fixer-upper potential:
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Orange County Business Journal
Lido House Dining Draws a Local Crowd
The City of Newport Beach transitioned its Civic Center from an outdated facility on the Balboa Peninsula to a beautiful new location in Newport Center in 2013. What to do with the old property? Simple: let Bob Olson and his Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development build a boutique hotel dubbed Lido House on the property, an award-winning hotel that draws inspiration from the Cape Cod aesthetics of the hotel developer’s former home on Balboa Island.
