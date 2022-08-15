ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man admits to involvement in deadly shooting after being shot by other suspect, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Tyler Rideout Tyler Rideout (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after showing up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Tyler Rideout, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for his involvement in a weekend shooting.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 14 to the Millbranch Express Gas Station.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in front of the store with several gunshot wounds, an affidavit said.

Officers recognized the victim as Marico McDaniel who hangs out at the store.

According to records, several rounds entered the business which was occupied by the manager and another employee.

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) made the scene and pronounced McDaniel dead, officials said.

A witness said that he saw two men walk up to the victim and shoot several times.

According to reports, video surveillance cameras showed the two men walk up to the victim, shoot him several times and run southbound on Millbranch Road.

It appeared on the security video that one suspect was inadvertently shot by the other suspect in the shooting, an affidavit said.

Later that same day, a shooting victim and another man matching the suspect’s description showed up at Methodist South Hospital, the affidavit said.

According to reports, officers questioned the two men and a woman. One man stated that he drove Rideout to Methodist South because Rideout called him and told him he had been shot.

Rideout was brought to homicide after being released from the hospital, waived his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with investigators, an affidavit said.

During the interview, he admitted to being at the store and shooting McDaniel, records show.

He is due in court on Aug. 15 and he has no bond at this time.

