Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
July 28 -- Sharks are, for the most part, ocean animals. Tens of millions of people living in the landlocked Midwest may have never even seen one in person. However, there are some sharks, like the bull shark, that are able to thrive in freshwater, and they could be coming farther inland than ever before.
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday reinstated a decades-old North Carolina ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision allowing states to freely regulate such procedures.
Rain pours into some Las Vegas casinos and floods streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts. A look at the crucial source of water for the Western U.S. and the water cuts. WHY IS THE COLORADO RIVER THREATENED?
