Applications for the Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens are now available online at maine.gov/revenue/tax-return-forms/property-tax, and at the Southport town office. They must be filed by Dec. 1 with the town office. Such applications are for property owners who are permanent residents of Maine, who are or will be 65 years old or older by April 1 of the upcoming year, and who have owned the homestead they are applying for at least 10 years by April 1. An accepted application will freeze your property taxes for the year following the submission the application. Should your taxes go down as ours did this year, you will be billed for the decrease. The purpose of this legislation is to relieve the burden on seniors on fixed income who cannot afford to stay in their homes due to rising property taxes, although the acceptance of your application is not based on your income or ability to pay. Towns may apply to the state for reimbursement for taxes lost through this act.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO