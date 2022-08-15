ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

WGME

Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
boothbayregister.com

Enjoy summer while it lasts

On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Yacht Club

Southport Yacht Club and Cozy Harbor are bustling this morning (Aug. 15) as the Maine State Opti Championships get started. We are excited to host Opti sailors as they bring enthusiasm and skill to the Sheepscot River. Thank you to John and Cecily Walsh for organizing this event and good luck to all the sailors.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Everyone uses our public water supply-even those with a well

Have you ever considered why Boothbay is the only one of the seven major Midcoast peninsulas that has a sizable town at its end? It’s because Boothbay is the only peninsula that has a public water supply. The surface water found towards the end of the Boothbay peninsula in Adams Pond and the Knickerbocker Lakes simply does not exist in such quantity on the other Midcoast peninsulas. And for more than 150 years, Boothbay’s public water supply has been critical to its economic health.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: Many volunteers made summer fun!

It’s hard to believe our summer activities are over but what a great season it was. There are so many to thank for the success of the activities. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our AD Andy Smith and his assistant Isabel Harkins for all of their hard work in making things run so smoothly.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
94.3 WCYY

Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week

We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Campers learn about natural habitats while exploring BRLT Preserves

Boothbay Region Land Trust kicked-off the month of August the right way: outside in the sunshine with a week-long Junior Naturalist Camp. The camp, hosted in partnership with Boothbay Region YMCA, consisted of a small group of campers ages 7 to 10 who spent a fun-filled week exploring BRLT’s preserves and learning about the natural world through observation, activities, and play.
BOOTHBAY, ME
News Break
Politics
wabi.tv

Maine fisherman launches ‘Catch Your Dinner’ tour

COREA, Maine (WABI) - Four years ago when someone suggested to Capt. Dan Rodgers of Corea that he should start a side business taking folks from away lobstering, he wasn’t sure if it was something people would really want to do. A commercial fisherman for over 30 years, Rodgers,...
MAINE STATE
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: SIA, a busy Aug. 20 and more

Applications for the Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens are now available online at maine.gov/revenue/tax-return-forms/property-tax, and at the Southport town office. They must be filed by Dec. 1 with the town office. Such applications are for property owners who are permanent residents of Maine, who are or will be 65 years old or older by April 1 of the upcoming year, and who have owned the homestead they are applying for at least 10 years by April 1. An accepted application will freeze your property taxes for the year following the submission the application. Should your taxes go down as ours did this year, you will be billed for the decrease. The purpose of this legislation is to relieve the burden on seniors on fixed income who cannot afford to stay in their homes due to rising property taxes, although the acceptance of your application is not based on your income or ability to pay. Towns may apply to the state for reimbursement for taxes lost through this act.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Art For Art’s Sake’ returns to Southport Island

The Lincoln Arts Festival Art For Art’s Sake event returns to Southport and Hodgdon Yacht Services Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. Art For Art’s Sake has been held since 1995 and the only year August passed without it was 2020, like everything else. But it’s back and bigger than ever, with more participants taking part in Art Interaction Day than ever before!
SOUTHPORT, ME
newscentermaine.com

Rare August nor'easter to bring drought help to Maine

MAINE, USA — We've been waiting a long time for this...a storm that will finally fill up the rain buckets and help with Maine's severe drought. This is just what the doctor ordered: A rare August nor'easter is set to move into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday. Low...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
BALDWIN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine Bicycling Laws

Summer means more traffic moving through town. There are also more folks out walking, running, and cycling. Boothbay Harbor can be confusing to tourists and out-of-town drivers. It can also be a challenging place to walk or ride a bike. One-way streets and streets that change from one-way to two-way...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

