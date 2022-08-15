Read full article on original website
Marie Cieluch
2d ago
I don't understand there are Amish, and others that have horse and buggy they always have the huge orange 🔼 on the back. they need to PAY ATTENTION.
newsdakota.com
Walcott Man Hurt In Cass County Crash
FARGO, N.D. (CCSO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a vehicle crash in rural Davenport, ND about 1:15pm on Monday, August 15th. A semi, driven by a man from Florida, traveling westbound on CR 16, struck a pickup, on County Road 15, driven by a 20-year-old male from Walcott, ND. The pickup caught fire after the crash and is a total loss. The driver got out of the pickup before the fire started and was transported by Kindred Ambulance to a local hospital, after suffering non-life threatening injuries.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
lptv.org
Starry Stonewort Found in More Lakes in Lakeland Viewing Area
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in two lakes located in Beltrami and Cass counties. Bowen Lake in Cass County and Turtle River Lake in Beltrami County were confirmed to have distributions of starry stonewort through surveys the DNR and Beltrami County Environmental Services conducted. The discovery now brings the total amount of lakes with starry stonewort in Minnesota to 21.
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged With Assault Following Fight Outside of a Bar
A Thief River Falls area woman faces assault charges following an alleged bar fight. Britney Rae Grover, 30, faces 5th degree assault charges following the August 5th incident. Police responded to the call at 307 Main Ave North just after 10pm, with the caller saying they were “assaulted outside of the bar”.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
KNOX News Radio
Xcel crews stay busy in GF
It was a busy morning for Xcel Energy teams in Grand Forks. Line crews responded to a series electrical outages impacting southern portions of the city. At one point the Xcel outage page said over 2800 customers were left in the dark – many along south Columbia Road and 32nd Avenue South. Power was fully restored about two hours later.
KNOX News Radio
GF Council…scooters & 42nd
— — — The Grand Forks council has agreed to support the North Dakota DOT and BNSF in efforts to land a grant to help fund the 42nd Street separation project. The cost is estimated at $50 to $66 million dollars. If approved the grant could fund roughly half the bill. The application will target three potential rail programs.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
kroxam.com
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
kxnet.com
Fargo PD searching for missing 15-year-old
The Fargo Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 15-year-old Henrique Watson was last seen at his home in south Fargo on the evening of August 13, but has not returned. Watson is approximately 5’5″, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Street Fair, Music Fest Team Up To Make Grand Forks A Destination
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Two cities. Two events. One big party. There is a lot going on in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, Grand Forks is hosting the Downtown Street Fair, while East Grand Forks plays host to Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest.
Edna Rondorf, 95
Thief River Falls - Edna Lila Rondorf of Thief River Falls, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 95. Edna Lila Iverson was born on Febru
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
valleynewslive.com
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
