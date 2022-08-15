Read full article on original website
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Texas Tech Kappa Delta Dance Video Is The Cringiest Thing On The Internet Right Now
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
Lubbock ISD hits the books again
LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms. At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has […]
Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur
A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation for your fur babies
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation and voucher giveaway on Thursday, August 25th from 4-6pm. This event for you and your fur babies will be at Clapp Park, 46th and Ave U. See the flyer on their Facebook page for all the details and requirements: Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center or call 806-775-2057.
Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?
It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s to host Teachers on the Rise kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s have partnered to host the 11th annual Teachers on the Rise kickoff event. The event will be on Aug 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets at 11310 Slide Rd. To celebrate the kickoff, the two companies will be...
Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?
There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention
This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve. In...
Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks
SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Roughnecks enter 2022 with a new Head Football Coach as Brannon Rodgers returns to the area to lead this successful pigskin program. Rodgers had a great run at Crosbyton and most recently Jacksboro. The Roughnecks are in the powerful 2AD1 District with New Deal,...
