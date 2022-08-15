Read full article on original website
How secure is your smart TV system? Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku
Your smart TV isn't as secure as your phone, but the data on it isn't as sensitive, either.
Next-gen Google Nest Wi-Fi router will seriously speed up your home network
From the depths of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) database, a new filing was discovered for a new Google Nest Wi-Fi router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. The filing is available for the public to read through (opens in new tab), but it’s all test results, some reports, and a few letters. Unfortunately there are no images of the new Google Nest Wi-Fi device apart from a label (opens in new tab). What we do know is the model number will be G6ZUC and the different wireless technology (opens in new tab) standard that will be housed with the device.
The Verge
We stress-tested the microphones on Samsung and Google’s new earbuds
A couple of months ago on The Vergecast, we wanted to answer a question: which wireless earbuds should you buy to use for phone calls, Zoom meetings, or chatting with your voice assistant? So The Verge’s Chris Welch went to a noisy coffee shop in Brooklyn and hopped on a call with Vergecast co-host David Pierce to test out a bunch of wireless earbuds in a tough noise environment.
Step aside Google, Amazon, Roku: TiVo is coming to smart TVs
Remember TiVo? Back in the pre-cord-cutting days, the company’s DVRs were omnipresent – so much so that the phrase “TiVo it” was used interchangeably to mean recording a TV show. Now, the company is bouncing back as a third-party smart interface alternative to Google, Amazon, and Roku on the best 4K TVs, with the first TiVo-powered sets expected to arrive sometime in mid-2023 in both Europe and the US.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
The Best TV Deals of 2022 Right Now—Samsung, LG, Sony, and More
If you’re in the market for a new TV, our experts have rounded up the best TV deals right now to help you save money. After all, a TV is one of the main attractions of the home. It’s the entertainment centerpiece of the living room, the background noise for the kitchen, the man-cave essential for game day, and the icing on the cake for a lazy Sunday in bed.
The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home
Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
Amazon Adds Another Popular Smart Home Brand to Its Amazon Prime Mix
That Roomba vacuum robot you were considering buying – or that’s already patrolling your floors for dust bunnies – will soon have ties to your go-to online shopping service. Amazon, which recently raised its Amazon Prime subscription price, is spending $1.7 billion to buy iRobot, the maker...
CNET
Save up to $400 on LG TVs at Best Buy -- Today Only
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has some great deals on LG smart TVs. You can save up to $400 off select models, so it's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system. But these offers will end tonight. We've highlighted our favorite...
Digital Trends
Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time
It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
The Verge
How to get the Android 13 update on your Pixel right away
Google announced on August 15th, 2022, that it would begin rolling out the Android 13 update to its portfolio of Pixel devices. As is usual with Android updates, however, this doesn’t mean that even if you have a qualifying Pixel device (a Pixel 4 or newer, basically), you’ll immediately see the update available. Google often takes a number of weeks to deliver the update to all devices out there.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV
If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $55, Get the eufy Security Solo 2K IndoorCam P24 Pan & Tilt Camera for $39.19 Shipped – Today Only
The eufy Security Solo 2K IndoorCam P24 2K Pan & Tilt Camera can be used all around the house, and you can get one for $39.19 shipped after clipping the $5 off on-page coupon, today only, originally $54.99. Privacy is put first and that’s why all of the videos are stored locally, yet accessible anytime, anywhere through a secure 256-bit encrypted connection. Product page.
makeuseof.com
The Best 32-Inch Smart TVs
Living in a small dorm or a shared condo doesn’t mean you should deny yourself the satisfaction of streaming what you love from a TV. The best 32-inch smart TVs allow you to immerse yourself in high-quality content without taking up too much space. Furthermore, smart TVs connect to...
Digital Trends
The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers
If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
The Verge
Drop’s latest mechanical keyboards are love letters to The Lord of the Rings
A little under a year after Drop released a pair of keycap sets themed around the Elvish and Dwarvish languages from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the mechanical keyboard retailer is following it up with two full-on keyboards. There’s a gray Dwarvish board and a green Elvish counterpart, both of which are available fully assembled and ready to go out of the box. Both retail for $169, with preorders opening today, and Drop hopes to ship both by early October. I’ve been testing out the Elvish version over the last couple of days.
pocketnow.com
Get a new Amazon Echo smart speaker starting at just $25
Amazon’s latest Echo devices are receiving tons of crazy discounts, starting with its well-known collection of Alexa-enabled smart speakers that are now available for as low as $24.99 when you add an Echo Dot to your cart. And savings are also being applied to several Echo Show models that are now up for grabs starting at $40.
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $40 in new streaming sale
If you're looking for a new streaming device for your home, or for your college-aged kid who's heading back to campus soon, a bunch of Amazon's Fire TV sticks are on sale right now. You'll find the best deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the company's most powerful streaming dongle, which is $15 off and down to $40. That's only $5 more than it was on Prime Day last month. Also $15 off is the Fire TV Stick, which is down to $25, and you can get $10 off the Fire TV Stick Lite and pick it up for only $20.
Digital Trends
Top mobile space-saving gadgets for your home
Plenty of gadgets have become an essential part of our lives. And with new gizmos and other consumer electronics launching almost every day, it's hard to resist the temptation of getting our hands on some really cool and exciting products. However, possessing a lot of things can lead to another problem — storing and keeping them organized.
