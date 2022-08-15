Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Logical Fit for TV Analyst in Patrick Sharp
One of the most stunning departures for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason came off the ice. On July 18, longtime TV analyst and former player Eddie Olczyk parted ways with the team after the two sides couldn’t come to a new contract. After 16 seasons in the Blackhawks’ booth, Olczyk will now join the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
Yardbarker
Nathan Legare Needs to Take Big Step for Penguins in 2022-23
In the not too distant past, Nathan Legare was one of the best prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system. Legare was drafted by the Penguins in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft and looked to have one of the brightest futures in the organization. Ever since singing his...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Sign Veteran Defenseman Jack Johnson, Per Reports
The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly added a veteran to their blue line. According to The Athletic, the team is signing defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $950K deal. Johnson spent last season with the Colorado Avalanche and won the first Stanley Cup of his 16-year career. He posted nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 74 regular-season games and skated in 13 playoff games.
Yardbarker
Leafs Prospect Knies Delivers Hits, Offense in Best Game at World Juniors
The Americans finished undefeated in their group after they hung on to defeat Sweden 3-2 at the 2022 World Junior Championship on Sunday. Although Matthew Coronato was the biggest source of offense for Team USA, his linemate, Matthew Knies had arguably his best performance of the tournament thus far. Knies,...
NBC Sports
Hershey Bears sign Sam Anas, native of Potomac, Md.
The Hershey Bears announced Monday that they’d signed forward Sam Anas, a native of Potomac, Maryland, to a contract for the 2022-23 regular season. Anas played for the Springfield Thunderbirds last season and put up 20 goals and 44 assists in 75 games played. In the 2019-20 season, he won the league’s John B. Sollenberger Trophy for having the most points in the league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team...
New York Rangers not for sale, and today’s WJC Schedule
Reports of James Dolan possibly selling the New York Rangers and New York Knicks started to spread quickly after an appearance by Jonathan Boyar of Boyar Value Group on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime this week. While discussing Madison Square Garden Sports stock, he noted that upon the completion of...
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
Comments / 0