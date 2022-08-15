Exton-Based Brumbaugh Wealth Management Opens New Office in Greensboro, N.C.

Image via Brumbaugh Wealth Management.

Exton-based Brumbaugh Wealth Management — one of the leading, independent financial services firms in the Delaware Valley — has opened a new office in Greensboro, N.C., at 101 South Elm Street, Suite 56.

Andrew Scheppegrell, Financial Planner and Director of Business Development, is the firm’s “resident” advisor. He is a native of Greensboro and graduate of the University of South Carolina. He started his career in the industry in 2016 before joining Brumbaugh Wealth in 2018.

“I’m thrilled to bring the financial planning experience that I learned from my colleagues in Pennsylvania back to my hometown of Greensboro,” said Scheppegrell. “I’m passionate about helping individuals and families plan for their futures, and having the opportunity to do so here in Greensboro is incredibly motivating for me. You can contact me at 336-253-2513 or aschep@brumbaughwealth.com.”

“We are delighted to expand into Greensboro and will continue to explore other regions as we hire additional advisors to join our dynamic team,” said Kim Brumbaugh, the founder and Managing Partner of Brumbaugh Wealth Management. “Schep is an important member of our firm. As we grow, we envision him overseeing a department of young professionals to help future generations become successful in managing their finances.”

Brumbaugh Wealth Management specializes in retirement and estate planning and business succession planning for owners of privately held companies. Founded in 2004, the firm is known for its personalized service, collaborating with other professionals, and helping generations become outstanding stewards of their wealth.

Registered Representatives offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFGAN Insurance Agency LLC), Member FINRA/SIPC, a Broker-Dealer and a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services also offered through AdvisorNet Wealth Management. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other entity.

This information was prepared by Broadridge Investor Communications Solutions, Inc. and has been made available for Cetera Advisor Networks and their representatives for distribution to the public for educational information only. Broadridge Investor Communications Solutions, Inc. is not affiliated with nor controlled by Cetera. The opinions/views expressed within are that of Broadridge Investor Communications Solutions, Inc. and do not necessarily reflect those of Cetera or its representatives. In addition, they are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Neither Cetera nor its representatives provide tax or legal advice. You should consult with a financial professional, attorney, accountant, or tax advisor regarding your individual situation prior to making any investment decisions.