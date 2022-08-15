NFL preseason Week 1: Jets' Zach Wilson injury scare, Panthers QB competition is no-brainer
NFL preseason Week 1 is in the books, are here are the key developments as teams returned to action for the first time ahead of the 2022 regular season :
- Winners and losers from opening weekend of preseason play.
- The Jets had an injury scare with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.
- Second-year QB Trey Lance showed why the 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo.
- The decision in the Mayfield vs. Darnold QB competition should be a no-brainer for the Panthers.
- Packers backup QB Jordan Love threw three interceptions against the 49ers, but Matt LaFleur was still pleased with the performance .
- Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the hero of his team's preseason win.
- "Freakish" second-year player could be a pass-rushing revelation for the Broncos .
- After starring in the season premiere of "Hard Knocks," Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson showed off his pass-rushing moves in his NFL debut.
NFL preseason Week 1 must-see moments
- Bills rookie Matt Ariaza – nicknamed "Punt God" in college – booted an 82-yard punt against the Colts .
- Chiefs safety Justin Reid – a former soccer player – kicked an extra point against the Bears.
- Steelers rookie WR George Pickens celebrated his first touchdown by mimicking Antonio Brown's dance .
- Two Colts players had jerseys that read "French" and "Fries."
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray didn't play in the preseason opener, but did make himself useful as a waterboy for his teammates.
- Titans rookie QB Malik Willis had a touchdown run and a couple nice throws in his debut.
NFL news, notes and analysis
- 22 former first-rounders on thin ice: Six quarterbacks are among those players who were picked in the first round who are embarking on a pivotal 2022 season .
- 40 training camp standouts you need to know: Several young players are making a name for themselves at NFL camps.
- 'Cleveland against the world'? A Browns player downplayed the reaction on the road to quarterback Deshaun Watson.
- Soldier Field not up to snuff? NFLPA president JC Tretter tweeted that the Soldier Field turf was not up to NFL standards . This was days after Bears kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he trains on poorly maintained park fields to simulate Soldier Field's turf.
- Penalties continue to be Cowboys' bugaboo: Dallas committed 17 penalties in its preseason loss to Denver . This comes after the team had 14 penalties in a wild-card playoff loss to the 49ers .
NFL preseason Week 2
(All times Eastern)
Thursday
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks , 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots , 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers , 8 p.m.
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams , 10 p.m. (NFL Network)
Saturday
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs , 4 p.m. (NFL Network)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans , 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars , 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins , 7 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers , 10 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants , 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals , 8 p.m. (FOX)
Monday
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets , 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Fantasy football: Prepare for your draft
Fantasy football drafts are coming soon, too.
To help you dominate your league this season, USA TODAY Sports Weekly has unleashed its first player rankings .
- One fantasy football sleeper from each team
- One fantasy football bust from each team
- The 13 best (that we could print) fantasy football team names
