NFL preseason Week 1: Jets' Zach Wilson injury scare, Panthers QB competition is no-brainer

 2 days ago
Trey Lance helped the San Francisco 49ers win their preseason opener. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

NFL preseason Week 1 is in the books, are here are the key developments as teams returned to action for the first time ahead of the 2022 regular season :

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield passes the ball against the Washington Commanders. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

NFL preseason Week 1 must-see moments

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

NFL news, notes and analysis

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love had two touchdown passes, but also three interceptions, against the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

NFL preseason Week 2

(All times Eastern)

Thursday

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks , 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots , 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers , 8 p.m.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams , 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Saturday

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs , 4 p.m. (NFL Network)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans , 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings , 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars , 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins , 7 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers , 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants , 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals , 8 p.m. (FOX)

Monday

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets , 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes passes against the Chicago Bears. Jamie Sabau, USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy football: Prepare for your draft

Fantasy football drafts are coming soon, too.

To help you dominate your league this season, USA TODAY Sports Weekly has unleashed its first player rankings .

The addition of Davante Adams should make Derek Carr a more attractive fantasy option. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL preseason Week 1: Jets' Zach Wilson injury scare, Panthers QB competition is no-brainer

