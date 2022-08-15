ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Director Calls Lunchbox About Audition for ‘Bat Out Of Hell The Musical’

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Grwgd_0hHfTVBM00

Jay Scheib the director for Bat Out Of Hell The Musical called into The Bobby Bones Show this morning (August 15).

He reviewed Lunchbox's audition from Friday (August 12) and thought he did really good. Adding that he's never seen anyone quite like Lunchbox in an audition. Scheib wanted to offer Lunchbox the comedic, improvisation role in the musical. Lunchbox would play a character in the beginning who is working on a motorcycle and cracking jokes, then he would take part in the big fight scenes throughout the musical. Jay shared that he was inspired by Lunchbox's audition where he was improvising, and wants to make the scene exactly like Lunchbox acted it out . He would have 10 set lines and some improvised lines. Though Scheib wasn't sure how many days Lunchbox would be in the role given that the musical is indefinitely a residency in Las Vegas.

Lunchbox was so excited about the offer. He started asking a lot of questions before finally saying yes to the role!

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bat Out Of Hell
BET

Jordan Woods Serves As A Bridesmaid In Nala Wayans' Lavish Italian Wedding!

Nala Wayans, daughter of Daphne and Keenan Ivory Wayans, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, by her side. Nala and her now husband, William Robillard Cole, wed at Lake Cuomo with family and friends. The 26-year-old renowned model is the second eldest of four siblings, including Jolie, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne Ivory.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

'American Idol': Scotty McCreery and His Wife Reveal Baby's Very Special Due Date

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are "so excited" for the birth of their first child, which will be happening a little sooner than expected. A month after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the country singer gave fans a major update about his little one's due date, revealing that their baby boy on the way is set to arrive on a very special day: Halloween.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Kristen Bell Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters On Vacation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't often give followers glimpses of their daughters Lincoln and Delta. But anything goes on vacation, so the actress shared some adorable family photos from their trip to Idaho. On Tuesday, Bell posted a carousel of images to Instagram from the getaway. In the first...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Resurfaces For Dinner Date With Mystery Brunette At LA’s Nobu: Photos

Scott Disick has been photographed for the first time in one month. He was spotted heading out of the popular sushi restaurant, Nobu, on Aug. 16 with a mystery brunette woman by his side. In photos first obtained by the Daily Mail and that can be seen here, the 39-year-old Kardashians star rocked a casual combo of camouflage cargo pants and a white, button-down windbreaker lined with a green material that made an appearance on the collar. He completed the look with white sneakers and a brown hat, which partially covered his long, brown hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy