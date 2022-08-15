ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier this month. On August 7th, a 24-year-old male was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near I-10, police say.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crash between police unit and vehicle under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle. The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported. No other information has been provided at this time. The story will be updated with […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Police#Accident#Kfox#El Paso Police Department#Border Patrol
KFOX 14

Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Update: Woman arrested, charged with DWI after hitting two police cars

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 45-year-old woman after she struck two unoccupied police cars that were providing traffic control for two separate car crashes that had happened earlier along Interstate 10 West in West El Paso. Police say Maria Balderrama was traveling west on the interstate near the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Saturday afternoon shooting leaves at least one person injured, police say. Las Cruces Police told ABC-7 that shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University Ave and El Paseo Rd, and one man was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Police are unable to confirm who fired The post Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Locomotives host 1st responders night

Locomotives host 1st responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested for DWI; fell asleep in intersection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched on August 14, at approximately 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy. Officers found a man who fell asleep on the wheel at a traffic light and when officers arrived, saw a truck with the […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy