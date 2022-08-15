Read full article on original website
EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier this month. On August 7th, a 24-year-old male was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near I-10, police say.
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
Crash between police unit and vehicle under investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle. The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported. No other information has been provided at this time. The story will be updated with […]
Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
KFOX 14
Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
Update: Woman arrested, charged with DWI after hitting two police cars
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 45-year-old woman after she struck two unoccupied police cars that were providing traffic control for two separate car crashes that had happened earlier along Interstate 10 West in West El Paso. Police say Maria Balderrama was traveling west on the interstate near the […]
Police: Body found in Juarez canal, appeared to have been thrown in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found floating in a canal in colonia Loma Blanca in the Juarez Valley. According to police, the body was that of a man and he was wrapped in a blanket. Police report it looks like the body was thrown into the canal and was later stuck with […]
Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Saturday afternoon shooting leaves at least one person injured, police say. Las Cruces Police told ABC-7 that shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University Ave and El Paseo Rd, and one man was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Police are unable to confirm who fired The post Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured appeared first on KVIA.
Neighbors push for more safety measures after SUV barrels into west El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Residents in a west El Paso community are starting a petition to add more safety measures to their neighborhood after an SUV crashed into a home on Resler and Ramada Wednesday night. “It’s turned into a literally like a speedway, where cars are always...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
Locomotives host 1st responders night
Locomotives host 1st responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
El Paso man arrested for DWI; fell asleep in intersection
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched on August 14, at approximately 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy. Officers found a man who fell asleep on the wheel at a traffic light and when officers arrived, saw a truck with the […]
Mother of femicide victim: ‘They gave me my daughter back in pieces’
They gave me my daughter back in pieces. They only gave me her skull. This arroyo has pieces of her still.” Susana Montes
Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
Northeast El Paso neighborhood fears that weekend rain could bring flooding to their area
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The area of Laramie and Palomino in northeast El Paso always has dealt with flooding issues, but the problems have gotten worse in recent times. Neighbors in the area are worried that the flash flood warning issued by the CBS4 Warn Weather team will bring more damage to their homes.
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
