valdostatoday.com
Jadan Altman Pitcock
Jadan Altman Pitcock, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, she was born on December 1, 1953 to the late Walter Greene Altman, Jr. and Lamar Kendall Altman. Jadan grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Valdosta High School in 1972, where she had been a cheerleader on the National Football Championship Team. She then went on to graduate from Valdosta State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education and later earned her master’s degree. Jadan met Ronnie after he noticed her cheering at a Valdosta Lowndes Football Game in 1971. They soon started dating and were later married on November 2, 1973. After college Jadan started teaching preschool at First Baptist Church and then she took a job at Sallas-Mahone Elementary School. She taught there for 20 years until her health prevented her from teaching anymore. She cared deeply about teaching and finding creative ways with her circle of friends to teach school. Jadan received a double lung transplant in 1997. She continued to work after her transplant at RAN Corporation with her brother and then with her son building homes as JaLee Homes Construction Company. Jadan then focused on caring for her four grandsons when they were young. As the boys got older, she continued to follow them, but her health issues grew as well. Jadan was always a fighter when it came to her health, battling cancer, and renal failure in addition to her lung challenges. Jadan had a true servant’s heart. She was a member of Park Avenue Church where she taught Sunday school and served on youth fundraising events. She was a member of Valdosta Junior Service League and enjoyed working with friends on interior decorating projects.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta On-Demand receives Transportation Project of the Year
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s On-Demand Transit system receives the Transportation Project of the Year award. The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology and innovation through its partnership with Via to provide the City of Valdosta’s first transit system for over a year. During the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, the Valdosta On-Demand Transit system received the Small Cities and Rural Communities Project of the year award for Transportation Project of the Year.
valdostatoday.com
School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area
VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school...
WALB 10
A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
valdostatoday.com
VSU increases impact on local economy
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s impact on Lowndes County’s economy was over $404 million in fiscal year 2021. How much does Lowndes County and the surrounding areas benefit economically from hosting Valdosta State University?. That is the question the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University...
WALB 10
As fall semester ignites, SWGA sees economic impact from Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another fall semester is underway at Valdosta State University (VSU). They may not realize it, but students enrolled at VSU are making a big impact on South Georgia. When Valdosta State University students are in school, multiple businesses in Lowndes and surrounding counties benefit, according to...
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement investigating social media threat
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement are responding to a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. The school system said it is working with the Tifton Police Department to investigate the threat. “We are...
valdostatoday.com
United Way CEO selected for leadership roles
VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way CEO and president has been selected to serve on United Way Worldwide’s National Advisory Council. Michael Smith, president and CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way, has been selected to serve on United Way Worldwide’s National Advisory Council (NAC), which acts as a liaison between national leadership and more than 1,050 local and state United Ways.
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
valdostatoday.com
Guy August CeeJay Jones
Guy August CeeJay Jones gained his heavenly wings on August 12, 2022, in Albany, GA . He was born to Thomas and Jazzlynn Jones on August 8, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA. He is survived by his parents, his brother Brantley Jones of Hahira Ga, his...
WALB 10
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
valdostatoday.com
William “Bill” Thomas Mizell, Sr.
William “Bill” Thomas Mizell, Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Valdosta, GA. He was born to the late Lloyd Theo Mizell and Doris Tomlinson Mizell on August 19, 1945, in Valdosta, GA. He was a Navy Veteran and participated in three tours in Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of Reliable Lawn Care Services. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
valdostatoday.com
Ronald “Ronnie” Lloyd Wilkes
Ronald “Ronnie” Lloyd Wilkes, 70, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1952 to the late Wallace L.Wilkes and Margaret Boland Wilkes in Valdosta, GA. He was full of life and lived it to its fullest. Despite his birth defect, he never wanted to be treated differently.
valdostatoday.com
Roger Dale Watson, Sr.
Roger Dale Watson, Sr. of Valdosta, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born June 9, 1943, to the late Ernest McCree and Bertha Howell Watson in Worth County. Roger worked in sales with Affinity Building Systems. He was a self-made businessman. He was a co-owner of Peach State Homes in Adel, Ga and owner of Georgia Home Builders in Valdosta. He was an avid University of Georgia fan and Bulldog Booster Club Member as well as a season ticket holder for decades. He was a member of the Booster Club for the Valdosta Wildcats and the Worth County Rams. Roger was a family man and he loved to travel. He was an amazing husband, father and friend.
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
southgatv.com
Tift schools’ social media threat
TIFTON, GA – The Tifton Police Department and Tift Schools are aware of a Snapchat threat posted last night on social media and reshared throughout the area. Tifton Police Officers and Tift School System Security Officers started working together immediately after receiving notice of the threat to track it and put a plan in place to protect our kids.
wfxl.com
Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
valdostatoday.com
Betty Barlow
Betty Barlow, 81, of Valdosta, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Richmond, VA on August 21, 1940, to the late Frank & Bessie Wilson Carroll, and grew up in a big family in Christiansburg, VA. Soon after high school she married Robert Leon Barlow on April 26, 1959. She followed her husband to several different bases and assignments during his Air Force Career as she raised her family. The last station for the Barlow’s was Moody Air Force Base and they stayed in Valdosta after his retirement. For nearly 20 years, Mrs. Barlow worked at the Moody AFB Commissary and the Base Exchange. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Evangel Assembly of God.
WALB 10
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
