Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer. As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” the streamer said in a statement Wednesday. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” Among the Max Originals set to leave HBO Max this...

TV SERIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO