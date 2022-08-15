Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'Impossible' Super Mario Bros. World Record Has Been Broken ... Again
A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner seemingly did the impossible by beating his own "impossible" world record in the classic NES game. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4:54 and 798ms on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881ms set last December by 3ms, or five frames.
CNET
The Absolute Best Nintendo GameCube Games, Ranked
In our eyes, the Nintendo GameCube was an underrated video game console. It's a weird one when you think about it. With the benefit of hindsight, it's easy to see it was an influential console that played host to some of Nintendo's best ever titles. At the time? It was often painful to be a GameCube owner, with sub-standard third-party support and painfully long waits between the release of Nintendo's always stellar first-party releases.
Gamespot
Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Console Bundle Is Only $270
The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console rarely goes on sale, but right now you’ll find it included as part of a gaming bundle for just $270, down from its list price of $300. The bundle comes with the Animal Crossing Console and Joy-Con, along with a Nyko headset. So, you're saving $30 on the console and getting a free headset. Pretty great deal! This already sold out once after we originally shared it last week, but now it's back in stock. Head over to eBay and check it out while you can.
Gamespot
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99
Good news, Switch owners: a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games made and published by Nintendo. We're talking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We're talking Mario Golf: Super Rush. We're talking Breath of the Wild. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
TechSpot
Watch every record-breaking Super Mario Bros. speedrun, all at once
What just happened? One of the world's top Super Mario Bros. speedrunners has put together a compilation showcasing every new world record-breaking speedrun of the 1985 classic. The kicker is that they are all synced to finish at the exact same moment. The tribute was recently uploaded to YouTube by...
In A Humorous Video, A Player Of Elden Ring Can Be Seen Acting Out The Game’s Boss And Interesting Character Patches In Which They Are Having A Lot Of Fun
Elden Ring, which debuted in February, has attained incredible success and is often recognized as the best game of the year. Due to its jaw-dropping battles with more than 150 enemies, the action role-playing game by FromSoftware is hailed as one of the most challenging video games ever created. Millions of people worldwide are fans of several of these Elden Ring bosses, including Melania – Blade of Miquella, Rennala, and Starscourge Radahn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Activision Blizzard makes more money from mobile games than PC and console combined
In brief: Activision Blizzard released its quarterly financial report last week, which paints a picture of a bleak future for the platform hierarchy. The troubled company's revenue fell year on year thanks to plummeting PC and console sales, and now mobile games make up half its income. Nowadays, Activision Blizzard...
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ confirmed maps so far
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks set to continue what Infinity Ward started when it rebooted the franchise back in 2019. So far, we’ve seen a brief slice of the campaign, as well as a handful of maps that will feature in the final product. There’s yet to...
dotesports.com
Why was Asmongold suspended from World of Warcraft?
Asmongold, one of the most popular MMO content creators on Twitch and YouTube, was suspended from World of Warcraft on Aug. 15, 2022. This is the second time Asmongold has been punished by Blizzard. The streamer’s WoW account was silenced in 2020, which prevented him from speaking to other players or forming groups in the game. Asmongold didn’t know what triggered the suspension back then, but he was eventually cleared to play as he normally does.
NME
Faze streamer Nickmercs promoted maskless event after TwitchCon reversal
Faze Clan’s Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff has directly responded to TwitchCon’s recent mask and COVID vaccine mandate by saying a Faze event will be doing the opposite. Kolcheff’s statement comes as both Faze Clan and Twitch are holding events in San Diego, California this month, with TwitchCon...
Splatoon 3's Table Turf Battle Explained
"Splatoon 3," the newest installment in one of Nintendo's only competitive online multiplayer series, is splashing onto shelves on September 9. In "Splatoon," a team of four players is tasked with painting a map's surface using various weapons and abilities, all while battling against an opposing team with the same goal. The team with the most paint coverage when the timer runs out wins (via splatoon.fandom).
NME
‘RuneScape’ community slams Fresh Start Worlds as a “cash grab”
Jagex has announced Fresh Start Worlds for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, but the new servers have been met with backlash due to paid membership not carrying over. Fresh Start Worlds for Old School RuneScape were announced yesterday (August 15), with Jagex explaining the premise in this forum post. Essentially,...
Digital Trends
The PlayStation Backbone is a great mobile gaming controller, but a bad PS5 companion
The Backbone is my favorite mobile controller. It’s a solid pick for anyone looking to game on the go, but it always skewed heavily in a Microsoft direction due to its matching Xbox face buttons and heavy Game Pass marketing. Sot was exciting when PlayStation announced that it would be officially partnering with Backbone to make a PlayStation-centric version of the mobile controller I’ve come to love.
Pokemon Go Zacian Raid counters and everything you need to defeat them
The best Pokemon to battle Zacian in Pokemon Go
NME
‘Apex Legends’ players aren’t happy with Season 14’s Ring changes
Apex Legends players have taken to Reddit to express their frustrations with the changes to the Ring brought in by Season 14. Season 14 of Apex Legends released last week (August 9), adding in a new character called Vantage, and making substantial updates to the Kings Canyon map. There were also changes to the Ring, which closes in at the start of each game, doing damage to those who are unlucky enough to find themselves outside its walls.
HBO Max to Purge Nearly 40 Titles This Week — Including 20 (!) Max Originals
Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer. As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” the streamer said in a statement Wednesday. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” Among the Max Originals set to leave HBO Max this...
Comments / 0