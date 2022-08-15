ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
fargounderground.com

Fargo Park’s Annual Island Park Show Scheduled For August 27 & 28

Explore, unwind and shop at the Fargo Park District’s Island Park Show! Come to beautiful Island Park and shop in the shade at this two-day event on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Explore more than 75 different booths featuring fine arts and crafts. Shop for unique treasures to take home such as handmade baskets, pottery, candles, jewelry, decorative wood items, clothing and much more! Island Park Show is held August 27 from 10:00 am-5:00 pm and August 28 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm in Island Park.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fan code of conduct established for alcohol at Bison football games

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seats at the Fargodome will soon be filled with NDSU Bison football fans, this year with the option to drink alcohol inside the stadium. The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have established a fan code of conduct and alcohol management plan, in hopes of maintaining a fan-friendly atmosphere.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.

There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Two arrested following stabbing in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are reportedly in custody after a stabbing in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say the incident happened in the 3400 block of 13th avenue south. The victim from the incident taken to the an area hospital with unspecified injuries. The two accused in the...
FARGO, ND
