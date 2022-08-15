Read full article on original website
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
Fargo School District recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis’ parental rights law
FARGO (FOX) – A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo Public School District recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. “You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay...
Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
Fargo Park’s Annual Island Park Show Scheduled For August 27 & 28
Explore, unwind and shop at the Fargo Park District’s Island Park Show! Come to beautiful Island Park and shop in the shade at this two-day event on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Explore more than 75 different booths featuring fine arts and crafts. Shop for unique treasures to take home such as handmade baskets, pottery, candles, jewelry, decorative wood items, clothing and much more! Island Park Show is held August 27 from 10:00 am-5:00 pm and August 28 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm in Island Park.
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
Before Heading To Nashville For Solo Career, Gina Powers To Play Last Fargo Gig With Band
The Gina Powers Band, who have been a popular staple on the local Fargo-Moorhead music scene for the past 10+ years will play their last show together as a band this Friday, August 19th. The band is the featured performer at the Broadway Square Bash, the Fargo Park District’s end-of-summer celebration at the downtown park.
Fan code of conduct established for alcohol at Bison football games
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seats at the Fargodome will soon be filled with NDSU Bison football fans, this year with the option to drink alcohol inside the stadium. The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have established a fan code of conduct and alcohol management plan, in hopes of maintaining a fan-friendly atmosphere.
Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
Two arrested following stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are reportedly in custody after a stabbing in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say the incident happened in the 3400 block of 13th avenue south. The victim from the incident taken to the an area hospital with unspecified injuries. The two accused in the...
