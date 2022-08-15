ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Eyewitness News

Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
COLUMBIA, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
CHICOPEE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monson Police investigating several car break-ins

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have reported that a number of vehicle break-ins occurred overnight, including one vehicle that was stolen. The police department posted on their Facebook page the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Flynt Avenue, Mechanic Street, and Wales Road.
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

3 people stabbed outside The Still in Agawam during 30-person fight on Saturday, according to report

Three people were stabbed during a 30-person fight outside The Still Bar and Grill in Agawam on Saturday night, Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern told WWLP. Shortly after midnight, early Sunday morning, Lt. McGovern said Agawam police responded to a report of a large-scale fight in the parking lot of The Still at 63 Springfield St. The fight was over once police arrived on the scene, police told the news station.
AGAWAM, MA
WBUR

Update on hotlines for reporting hate in Mass., mental health support

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton tells us the latest on the new mental health crisis hotline, what the Inflation Reduction Act means for the state, and his take on federal involvement in local public transit. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins gives an update on her recently launched hotline for reporting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Motorcyclist Killed in Accident on I-95

The Rhode Island State Police report they are investigating a fatal crash. “At approximately 2:36 PM on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195,” according to the State Police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
