DUI Checkpoint This Weekend In Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY - The Massachusetts State Police have announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County this weekend. The checkpoint will take place from Friday evening, Aug. 19 into Saturday morning, Aug. 20. According to the MSP, the purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to “…educate the motoring...
Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say
Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly...
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Hampden DA accidental poisoning forum at Ludlow High School
Since 2019, the number of opioid overdose deaths in people ages 15 to 24 has increased by 37 percent.
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
Investigation into overhead sign falling on I-190 in Worcester shows failed bolts
WORCESTER — MassDOT launched an investigation last week after an overhead sign fell on I-190 in Worcester. Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated the anchor bolts holding the sign to the foundation failed. MassDOT crews are in the process of inspecting all of the 52 overhead sign structures on...
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on I-290 West in Worcester late Saturday night. According to MSP, Troopers responded to exit 20 in Worcester around 11:30 PM. Upon arrival, troopers located a 27-year-old man who was determined to be dead at the scene. The preliminary...
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
Can You Legally Beep Your Horn In Massachusetts Just To Say Hi To A Friend?
My father was kind of a loud guy. Like, not the clothes that he wore, but like, audibly. Seeing Sebastian Maniscalco joke about his family being very high volume and yelling a lot in one of his comedy specials is something I chuckled at and can certainly relate to. With...
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Monson Police investigating several car break-ins
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have reported that a number of vehicle break-ins occurred overnight, including one vehicle that was stolen. The police department posted on their Facebook page the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Flynt Avenue, Mechanic Street, and Wales Road.
3 people stabbed outside The Still in Agawam during 30-person fight on Saturday, according to report
Three people were stabbed during a 30-person fight outside The Still Bar and Grill in Agawam on Saturday night, Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern told WWLP. Shortly after midnight, early Sunday morning, Lt. McGovern said Agawam police responded to a report of a large-scale fight in the parking lot of The Still at 63 Springfield St. The fight was over once police arrived on the scene, police told the news station.
Update on hotlines for reporting hate in Mass., mental health support
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton tells us the latest on the new mental health crisis hotline, what the Inflation Reduction Act means for the state, and his take on federal involvement in local public transit. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins gives an update on her recently launched hotline for reporting...
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
Motorcyclist Killed in Accident on I-95
The Rhode Island State Police report they are investigating a fatal crash. “At approximately 2:36 PM on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195,” according to the State Police.
