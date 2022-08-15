ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

WATCH: The Nightmare Green US Amateur Field Will Face

By Jeff Kimber
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HfGW_0hHfSH2D00

The best non-pro golfers in the world will face the stiffest of tests this week at the 122nd US Amateur Championship, which is being held over two courses in New Jersey.

The Ridgewood Country Club and nearby Arcola Country Club, both in Paramus, New Jersey, welcome 312 of the best non-professionals from 29 different countries, but one hole awaiting them in particular has been drawing plenty of attention on social media. The 14th hole on Ridgewood’s championship course has the sort of quick, undulating, raised green that would see even the most seasoned pro break into cold sweats.

Golf stats guru Lou Stagner tweeted a video showing a golf ball being dropped at the back of the green, and following it as it gathered pace rolling past the hole towards the front of the green, carried on back onto the fairway, down a hill and coming to rest in a divot in a flat area, leaving a nasty chip back to start the whole process again.

WATCH: LOU STAGNER’S RIDGEWOOD VIDEO

See more

Xavier University Men's Golf Coach Brian Arlinghaus also took to Twitter to show his experience of the hole, with the caption 'There will be blood'. His video shows his putt go past the hole, rolling off the green and back down the hill onto the fairway. Xavier's Justin Gabbard was the last player to tee off in the US Amateur on Monday, having been drawn in the final group at Ridgewood.

WATCH: UNIVERSITY COACH'S PUTT ROLLS OFF THE GREEN

See more

The US Amateur got under way on both courses on Monday August 15th, with the top 64 players left after everyone has played 18 holes of strokeplay at each venue then moving on, with the rest of the tournament all in the matchplay fromoat and held at Ridgewood. Wednesday and Thursday sees that 64 whittled down to the last eight, with semi-finals on Saturday and the 36-hole final on Sunday 21st.

As ever with the USGA, there are some creative groupings over the first couple of days, the pick of which will tickle Seinfeld fans - Mark Costanza joins Hazen Newman and Campbell Kremer for the first couple of days. All three share, just about, surnames with main characters in the much-loved comedy series.

James Piot is the current champion, having beaten Austin Greaser 2&1 in the 2021 US Amateur at Oakmont Country Club. Piot has since turned professional and joined LIV Golf , where he is a member of the Niblicks GC team. Greaser is now a senior at the University of North Carolina and is back to try again, having suffered a bit of a collapse last year.

With nine holes remaining he was 3-up, but a combination of losing his form at the vital moment and Piot finding his saw Greaser finish runner-up and Piot follow in the footsteps of the likes of Phil Michelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and more recently Matt Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

This 19-year-old son of a CURRENT PGA Tour player is tied for U.S. Amateur lead

PARAMUS, N.J. – On Luke Gutschewski’s Iowa State bio page, there is a graphic that lists a few interesting nuggets about the sophomore from Elkhorn, Nebraska:. Favorite golf course? Butler National. Favorite PGA Tour player? Scott Gutschewski. “What was I supposed to put there?” Luke said with a...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Sports
Paramus, NJ
Sports
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's BMW Championship

Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming BMW Championship on the PGA Tour due to a hip injury. The PGA Tour official communications team confirmed the 28-year-old Australian has been suffering with the issue for some time. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

Latest photos of Augusta National’s work on the 13th hole reveal how it could play from a new tee in 2023

The work on one of Augusta National’s most anticipated course changes in years looks to be progressing quite rapidly this summer. Aerial photos taken by Eureka Earth show what appears to be a lengthening of the 13th hole—extending the tee box by perhaps as much as 40 yards—onto land Augusta National purchased from Augusta Country Club in 2017.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

The incredible quest to find every golfer who played in the 1974 U.S. Amateur

Two hours. That’s how much time David Repetto had to kill between matches in the soccer tournament his daughter Erica was playing one summer day more than a decade ago. They were in central New Jersey, not far from the USGA’s headquarters, museum and renowned golf research library, and Repetto, a lawyer and avid golfer, was curious about something. In 1974, as a 17-year-old high schooler, he caddied in the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., where he was now a member. Repetto worked for two players that week—Stan Moore and Dale Kutz—and wondered what might have happened to them.
PARAMUS, NJ
Golf Channel

Feeling 'overlooked,' Sam Bennett edges Nick Gabrelcik on 19th hole in Round of 64

PARAMUS, N.J. — Arguably the U.S. Amateur's most anticipated match in the Round of 64 did not disappoint. Texas A&M's Sam Bennett held a narrow lead over University of North Florida's Nick Gabrelcik throughout most of the match. But that lead closed late, and it would take an extra hole for Bennett, the world's third-ranked amateur, to close out the 1-up victory — with a chip on his shoulder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Golf World
TMZ.com

Elevate Dorm Activities With The SwingLogic Golf Simulator For Only $189

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Dorm room shenanigans just got a whole lot more fun...and a lot less destructive. Elevate the activity choices in your dorm room, college apartment, or college house with the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator currently going for only $189 (Reg. $249), and save $60 off. This deal is only available until August 24 during our Back to Education Event, so don't wait until it's too late!
TECHNOLOGY
Golf.com

This is where golfers with the lowest average handicap indexes live

What’s the “golfiest” state in the country? Well, it’s tough to say. California and Florida are bound to be high on the list with their beautiful weather and assortment of playing options, and New York and Pennsylvania probably deserve spots on the list as well with their rosters of classic courses and deep histories. However, while those states have plenty to offer golf-wise, none of them appear near the top of the list of states with the lowest average handicap indexes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

How 2 simple swing tweaks helped me hit the ball better than ever

One of the benefits of working in the golf industry is access to some of the brightest minds in the game. And one area where that benefit is greater than all others is in the instruction space. Before I started working at GOLF.com over two years ago, I’d never taken...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily Telegram

Adrian girls golf tops Chelsea

ADRIAN — The Adrian girls golf team got the season started on a strong note by topping Southeastern Conference White Division foe, Chelsea, in a dual. The Maples shot 195 as a team, topping the Bulldogs by 11 strokes. Quinn Hale was a co-medalist, shooting a 47, while Cassidy...
ADRIAN, MI
golfmagic.com

Could golf courses cope with a hosepipe ban? "It would become rather difficult"

Although there is a temporary hosepipe ban in place in some regions of the UK, golf courses remain exempt at present. While that is one positive for greenkeepers up and down the nation following one of the driest summers in Britain for years, there is still a huge task at hand for them to maintain golf courses to the highest possible levels this summer and beyond.
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

105
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy