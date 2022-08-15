Want to know the real story of how the Lakers became the Showtime Lakers? Then the new docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is for you. The Hulu series, debuting Monday, details how Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team in the late '70s and created one of the greatest dynasties in sports. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is featured in the show, and he tells ABC Audio the secret to their success was that they "kept trying to build a family situation."

