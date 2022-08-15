Read full article on original website
Lakers: Stephon Marbury Slams LeBron James & Antony Davis for Russ' Struggles
Coney Island Superstar Stephon Marbury explained why Lebron James & Anthony Davis are partly to blame for Russell Westbrook's disappointing season.
Yardbarker
Lakers Docuseries Director Antonie Fuqua Compares Organization To ‘The Godfather’ & ‘Succession’
The Los Angeles Lakers and their faithful fans cannot wait to see the team get back on the hardwood for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season in October. To fill the time between now and then though, fans can tune into the highly anticipated Hulu docuseries, ‘Legacy: The True Story about the LA Lakers,’ when it releases on Monday.
Lakers News: Mark Cuban Explains How a PA Ruined 2007 Mavs Trade for Kobe Bryant
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban retells how a production assistant on Dancing with the Stars torpedoed a trade for Lakers great Kobe Bryant.
NBC Sports
Why Fisher puts Steph in same group with Kobe, Shaq, Duncan
With the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry tied LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal, among other greats, with four career championships. Fresh off his first Finals MVP award, Curry doesn't show any signs of slowing down anytime soon, as the 34-year-old eyes a fifth championship in the coming years that could tie him with icons Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.
theScore
Report: Knicks, Jazz renew Mitchell trade discussions
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz re-engaged in trade talks about Donovan Mitchell within the last week after several weeks of no contact, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones. Those talks reportedly haven't progressed and no trade for the three-time All-Star is imminent. During Las Vegas...
"There's no fiction" in Hulu's 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says
Want to know the real story of how the Lakers became the Showtime Lakers? Then the new docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is for you. The Hulu series, debuting Monday, details how Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team in the late '70s and created one of the greatest dynasties in sports. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is featured in the show, and he tells ABC Audio the secret to their success was that they "kept trying to build a family situation."
Hulu's Los Angeles Lakers Project Adds to the Discouraging Trend of Self-Produced Sports Documentaries
The 10-part documentary, which began streaming on Hulu on Aug. 15, takes a comprehensive look at the rise of the LA Lakers dynasty.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, is the greatest basketball player of all-time.
Pat Riley Details Where He Learned To Coach In New Documentary
Riley is featured in new documentary on the Los Angeles Lakers
lakersnation.com
Jeanie Buss Wants ‘Legacy’ To Tell Lakers’ True Story
The Los Angeles Lakers’ “Showtime” era has been a massive source of inspiration for filmmakers over the last year, leading to the premiere of three separate TV series about the franchise’s 1980s success. HBO’s controversial “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” came out in...
