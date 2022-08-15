ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why Fisher puts Steph in same group with Kobe, Shaq, Duncan

With the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry tied LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal, among other greats, with four career championships. Fresh off his first Finals MVP award, Curry doesn't show any signs of slowing down anytime soon, as the 34-year-old eyes a fifth championship in the coming years that could tie him with icons Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Report: Knicks, Jazz renew Mitchell trade discussions

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz re-engaged in trade talks about Donovan Mitchell within the last week after several weeks of no contact, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones. Those talks reportedly haven't progressed and no trade for the three-time All-Star is imminent. During Las Vegas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

"There's no fiction" in Hulu's 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says

Want to know the real story of how the Lakers became the Showtime Lakers? Then the new docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is for you. The Hulu series, debuting Monday, details how Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team in the late '70s and created one of the greatest dynasties in sports. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is featured in the show, and he tells ABC Audio the secret to their success was that they "kept trying to build a family situation."
lakersnation.com

Jeanie Buss Wants ‘Legacy’ To Tell Lakers’ True Story

The Los Angeles Lakers’ “Showtime” era has been a massive source of inspiration for filmmakers over the last year, leading to the premiere of three separate TV series about the franchise’s 1980s success. HBO’s controversial “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” came out in...
NBA

