Biden tests positive for COVID for seventh day
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day on Friday. The big picture: Initially testing positive on July 22, Biden tested negative after five days of the antiviral Paxlovid treatment but has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday. The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated...
CNBC
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid and suffers ‘mild’ symptoms after Joe’s recovery
FIRST Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering mild symptoms just weeks after her husband's health battle with the virus. Jill developed cold-like symptoms late Monday evening, her communications director revealed in a statement on Tuesday. According to the White House, Jill tested negative on two...
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Why it seems nearly everyone has COVID now — and what to do about it, from a UNC doctor
Even with official COVID numbers down (we had nearly 32,000 new cases reported in North Carolina last week, but that was still down more than 33,000 from the week before), it sure seems like lots of people are getting sick lately. Everyone knows someone, or many someones, with COVID right...
Complex
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, making him one of the highest-ranking Biden administration officials to be diagnosed with the disease in recent weeks.
U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday reinstated a decades-old North Carolina ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision allowing states to freely regulate such procedures.
