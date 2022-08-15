“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn has exited the hit Netflix reality series, Variety has confirmed. Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series. The news follows a series of public comments from Quinn that indicated she would be making her...

