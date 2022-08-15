ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
Benzinga

Take That, Elon Musk! Ford F-150 Lightning Gives Tesla Model 3 A Boost

There are presently more than 46,000 public EV charging stations in the United States, with a total of more than 115,000 individual (EVSE) charging ports, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the Department of Energy. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc TSLA, however, operates 16,103 Superchargers in 1,826 stations worldwide;...
komando.com

Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'

Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
torquenews.com

After 8 Months Elon Musk Agrees To Enable FSD Beta On NHTSA’s In-House Tesla Test Vehicle

Tesla's FSD Beta software is rapidly progressing towards becoming a level 5 fully self-driving software. However, as the AI's capabilities grow, so has scrutiny by regulatory agencies. And today, an 8-month-old message sent by the NHTSA to Tesla asking to be included in the FSD Beta program has surfaced. After a long wait, Musk has finally agreed to turn on FSD Beta on the regulatory agency's in-house test Tesla vehicle.
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12

This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Elon Musk
Ed Markey
Richard Blumenthal
teslarati.com

Tesla is crushing the US’ luxury vehicle registrations year-to-date

New data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating the United States’ luxury vehicle sector. Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in the US grew 61% in the first half of 2022, allowing the electric vehicle maker to handily beat veteran rivals such as BMW and Lexus in overall sales, not just in the EV segment.
torquenews.com

Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed

The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
knowtechie.com

New Tesla milestone shows how far it lags behind other automakers

Tesla has just hit a milestone mark of 3 million total cars produced in the company’s lifetime. That might sound like a lot, but when compared to other auto manufacturers, the numbers aren’t that impressive at all. Tesla CEO and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk recently took to Twitter...
insideevs.com

VW ID.3 Owner Drives Tesla Model 3 Performance For First Time

YouTube influencer EV Driver has owned a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car for about a year and a half. For those unfamiliar, the ID.3 is a compelling electric hatch that's sadly unavailable on our shores. If VW sold the ID.3 in the States, do you think many people would choose it over the Tesla Model 3? Perhaps after watching the video, you'll be better equipped to answer.
