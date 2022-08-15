Read full article on original website
Related
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
Take That, Elon Musk! Ford F-150 Lightning Gives Tesla Model 3 A Boost
There are presently more than 46,000 public EV charging stations in the United States, with a total of more than 115,000 individual (EVSE) charging ports, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center of the Department of Energy. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc TSLA, however, operates 16,103 Superchargers in 1,826 stations worldwide;...
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
komando.com
Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues
We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
torquenews.com
After 8 Months Elon Musk Agrees To Enable FSD Beta On NHTSA’s In-House Tesla Test Vehicle
Tesla's FSD Beta software is rapidly progressing towards becoming a level 5 fully self-driving software. However, as the AI's capabilities grow, so has scrutiny by regulatory agencies. And today, an 8-month-old message sent by the NHTSA to Tesla asking to be included in the FSD Beta program has surfaced. After a long wait, Musk has finally agreed to turn on FSD Beta on the regulatory agency's in-house test Tesla vehicle.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Tesla is crushing the US’ luxury vehicle registrations year-to-date
New data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating the United States’ luxury vehicle sector. Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in the US grew 61% in the first half of 2022, allowing the electric vehicle maker to handily beat veteran rivals such as BMW and Lexus in overall sales, not just in the EV segment.
TechCrunch
The Station: Arrival slashes EV targets, more Tesla FSD controversy and NHTSA loses its captain
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Concerns and controversy continue to swirl around Tesla’s so-called Full Self-Driving software beta. It seems that in the Tesla-Twittersphere we’ve reached peak absurdity...
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
A Tesla Model 3 Tops the List of Most Efficient Cars
The Tesla Model 3 tops the EPA's list of the most efficient cars on the market. In addition to the baby Tesla, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is very efficient. The post A Tesla Model 3 Tops the List of Most Efficient Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recall Alert: 117,759 Ram Pickup Trucks Affected By Rearview Image Problems
Recalls happen all the time with various models across the years. Ram recently had a recall of over 100,000 of its Ram pickup trucks. Here is what you need to know about the recall. The post Recall Alert: 117,759 Ram Pickup Trucks Affected By Rearview Image Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed
The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
knowtechie.com
New Tesla milestone shows how far it lags behind other automakers
Tesla has just hit a milestone mark of 3 million total cars produced in the company’s lifetime. That might sound like a lot, but when compared to other auto manufacturers, the numbers aren’t that impressive at all. Tesla CEO and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk recently took to Twitter...
Consumer Reports Best New SUVs Under $30,000 in August
Consumer Reports has the best new SUVs under $30,000 in August, which includes the Subaru Forester, Ford Bronco Sport, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, and the Hyundai Tucson. The post Consumer Reports Best New SUVs Under $30,000 in August appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. says about 20 models will get EV credits through end of 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models will still qualify for electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of 2022 under legislation signed by President Joe Biden.
insideevs.com
VW ID.3 Owner Drives Tesla Model 3 Performance For First Time
YouTube influencer EV Driver has owned a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car for about a year and a half. For those unfamiliar, the ID.3 is a compelling electric hatch that's sadly unavailable on our shores. If VW sold the ID.3 in the States, do you think many people would choose it over the Tesla Model 3? Perhaps after watching the video, you'll be better equipped to answer.
Comments / 0