The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Where to Watch and Stream Barbie: Dolphin Magic Free Online

Cast: Erica Lindbeck Claire Margaret Corlett Kazumi Evans Alyssya Swales Maryke Hendrikse. Barbie and her sisters take off on another exciting, global adventure to visit their friend Ken at his summer internship at a beautiful and exotic coral reef. Is Barbie: Dolphin Magic on Netflix?. Yes, Barbie: Dolphin Magic is...
Where to Watch and Stream Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo Free Online

Cast: Rob Schneider Eddie Griffin Jeroen Krabbé Til Schweiger Douglas Sills. Deuce Bigalow goes to Amsterdam after a little accident including two irritating kids and a bunch of aggressive dolphins. There he meets up with his old friend T.J. Hicks. But a mysterious killer starts killing some of Amsterdam's finest gigolos and T.J. is mistaken for the extremely gay murderer. Deuce must enter the gigolo industry again to find the real murderer and clear T.J.'s name.
Where to Watch and Stream Stuart: A Life Backwards Free Online

Cast: Tom Hardy Benedict Cumberbatch Nicola Duffett Claire-Louise Cordwell Edna Doré. Story about the remarkable friendship between a reclusive writer and illustrator and a chaotic homeless man, whom he gets to know during a campaign to release two charity workers from prison. Is Stuart: A Life Backwards on Netflix?. Unfortunately,...
Where to Watch and Stream Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus Free Online

Cast: Jhonen Vasquez Melissa Fahn Wally Wingert Richard Steven Horvitz Olivia d'Abo. Geners: Family Animation Comedy Science Fiction TV Movie. ZIM discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.
Where to Watch and Stream The Children of the Marshland Free Online

Cast: Jacques Villeret Jacques Gamblin André Dussollier Michel Serrault Isabelle Carré. The film is set in Marais, a quiet region along the banks of Loire river in 1918. Riton is afflicted with a bad-tempered wife and three unruly children. Garris lives alone with his recollections of World War I trenches. Their daily life consists of seasonal work and visits from their two pals: Tane, the local train conductor and Amédée, a dreamer and voracious reader of classics.
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online

Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
Fans are Only Finding Out that Elizabeth Olsen Dumped Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook

There's no denying that Boyd Holbrook's Hollywood career is finally taking off. While the 40-year-old actor is by no means a rookie in the acting world, his involvement in Netflix's Sandman series has introduced him to casual audiences and now, seemingly everyone can't stop buzzing about Holbrook who plays Corinthian in the Neil Gaiman adaptation.
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors

After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
