New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
The University of Georgia Honors First Black Graduates With Renaming of New $50M Residence Hall
The University of Georgia is following through on its promise to renaming a new multi-million dollar residence hall after the trailblazing Black graduates who left a lasting legacy. In 2020, students and faculty were calling for the renaming of buildings on the Athens campus, TheRed&Black reported. They were concerned about...
BET
Survey Says Educators Are Being Told Not To Teach About Racism In Their Classrooms
Some educators are directed to avoid classroom discussions about race even though research suggests that those conversations help people to see a broader perspective on issues. A Rand Corp. survey released on Wednesday (Aug. 10) found that about 25% of K-12 teachers were told by school or district officials to...
The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don’t address the real problems
States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation’s teacher shortage by promoting strategies that “remove or relax barriers to entry” to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if they have taken approved college courses. New Mexico is […] The post The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don’t address the real problems appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
America's crushing teacher shortage
As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:. Why is there...
These are the most important lessons from my 43 years in the classroom
“So, what did you learn?”I had retired one month earlier from New Jersey’s Whippany Park High School 43 years after I’d arrived. Now my lunch companion, a wonderful friend and mentor who had retired over a decade ago, surprised me with the question. ...
Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out
Compared to last year, everyone’s feeling less stressed about the new school year this fall – but parents are a lot more confident than teachers, new research suggests. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 1,000 of whom work as K-12 teachers and 1,000 who are parents to school-age children, which found 44 percent of teachers and 55 percent of parents reported feeling less anxious about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year than they did last year.
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When computer science courses are delivered through career and technical education in high school, the courses can help students with learning disabilities feel better about their ability to succeed in STEM. The classes also help the students see the usefulness of computer science. This is what we found in a recent study with our co-authors – education scholars Michael Gottfried, Jennifer Freeman. We used national survey data from more than 20,000 students across the country to dig into this connection between computer science and science, technology, engineering or mathematics,...
Immaculata Works to Replace Costly Textbooks by Providing Affordable Learning Resources Through Grants
Immaculata University received a total of three grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s PA GOAL (Grants for Open and Affordable Learning) program. PA GOAL is aimed at eliminating or reducing the cost students’ pay for textbooks and other materials for college courses. As an experienced leader in using open educational resources (OER), Immaculata used the new funds to help faculty members integrate OER into their courses.
Scrubs Magazine
As Demand for Nurses with Master’s Degrees Grows, Will Nursing Salaries Increase?
Nurses are in high demand all over the country, but the need for providers with a master’s degree is particularly striking. Nursing has long been one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S., but the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of providers into early retirement, further exacerbating the shortage. According to recent estimates from the American Nursing Association, there will be more available nursing jobs than any other type of profession.
Mature students in universities face 3 kinds of barriers — here's how to address them
Since the onset of the pandemic, many colleges and universities have reported record numbers of applications from mature students — adults who return to school on a part- or full-time basis while maintaining responsibilities like employment, family and other adult life responsibilities. Both students and post-secondary leaders cite the chance to attend school remotely or to rethink one’s career in the pandemic as reasons for this trend. Yet, it’s unclear which adults, exactly, are going back to school, and what demographics they represent, or how the pandemic affected enrolment overall. For example, The Guardian reported that Australian universities saw a decrease...
How to increase Two Point Campus Happiness for your students
Happy Two Point Campus students are key to success
CNBC
Are you worried about landing that first job out of college? Here's a look at the 'most employable' degrees
With college costs climbing, more students and their families are looking for schools and degree programs that offer the best path to employment. One recent study found that a bachelor's degree in mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation, followed by chemistry, history and music.
