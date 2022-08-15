ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler on fire causes lane closures near Canton

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused lane closures on I-20 near State Highway 19 north of Canton.

TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control, according to officials while the eastbound lanes are closed, and cleanup is expected to last four hours.

KETK / FOX51 News

