epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack right now? Read on to find out!. Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack. Cast: Chiharu Niiyama Ryûdô Uzaki Masahiro Kobayashi Shirô Sano Takashi Nishina. Geners: Action...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Case Closed: Countdown to Heaven Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya Kappei Yamaguchi Ikue Otani. As a pair of towers in Tokyo are being prepared for their grand opening, there is a series of murders of people connected to the towers. Conan suspects that the mysterious Syndicate may also be involved. Is Case Closed:...
Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6
“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn has exited the hit Netflix reality series, Variety has confirmed. Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series. The news follows a series of public comments from Quinn that indicated she would be making her...
You Can Now Watch The First 10 Minutes of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ For Free
Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed musical biopic Elvis is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu! Starring Austin Butler as the legendary performer, the buzzy film explores the career of Elvis as The King’s life is examined through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Also starring Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, and Natasha Bassett, the movie has been well received, currently boasting a Certified Fresh 78% Tomatometer score and 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, Elvis isn’t currently streaming for free. If you’re unsure...
