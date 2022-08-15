ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton’s daily weather report

By John DiPasquale
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Unsettled weather returns with chances for scattered showers and a few storms possible through most of the week. Temperatures remain seasonable with little fluctuations as an upper-level low dominates the weather through midweek.

After a lovely weekend across Binghamton and Southern Tier, the area of high pressure that has been in control will unfortunately slide off to the east as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. This will bring a slight uptick in cloud cover today with somewhat unsettled weather becoming more prevalent to kick off the week as a weakening area of low-pressure system slowly nears the Atlantic Coast. This leads to a better chance for scattered pop-up showers and a storm or two during the afternoon and evening time frame lasting through the middle of this week. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the week with comfortable overnight lows in the 50s to around 60.

Drier weather looks to emerge by Friday into at least the start of the weekend which is good news for the Dick’s Open golf tournament!

Today: Mixed skies with an isolated shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight: Cool and mostly quiet with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Morning clouds and sun with scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and a few storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to pop up during the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a storm or two will still be possible, but again there’s a good amount of dry time too with highs remaining in the 70s.

Friday: Increasing sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Very warm and more humid with sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: It’s muggy with shower/storm chances returning. Highs in the low 80s.

