Food Safety

King’s Hawaiian recalls select pretzel products due to recall of ingredient used

By Alton Worley II
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIF.– According to the FDA, King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus.

Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

As of Monday August 15, 2022, no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products.

The recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus.

Those in possession of any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites are advised by the FDA to dispose of the product.

If you have any questions or want to request replacement product, contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT.

If there is a concern about specific Lot Codes, click here to see a full list of the affected products, their UPC, and lot code.

