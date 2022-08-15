Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
14news.com
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic is moving again on Highway 57 at Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County. Officials say a person was hit by a car just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. They say the vehicle was heading east on Kansas toward 57 when the crash happened. We saw authorities...
wevv.com
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
wamwamfm.com
Evansville Home Explosion Update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
14news.com
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
wwbl.com
No Cause Yet in Evansville House Explosion
Investigators say it’s going to take some time to find the cause of that house explosion in Evansville. Evansville Division Fire Chief Mike Larson says the investigation into the explosion will be a ‘very slow methodical process.’. Three people died in the explosion last week, a fourth person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot on Evansville’s eastside. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the scene around 6:05 p.m. EPD says a man was assaulted in the parking lot, and then moments...
wevv.com
One person injured in shooting Tuesday morning in Evansville
One person continues to recover following a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court after 6:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a person shot. That person went...
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
14news.com
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
wevv.com
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
14news.com
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help...
An Open Letter to ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Commenting On The Evansville, Indiana House Explosion
Anytime our local news stations post stories on social media, there are always a handful of online fights that break out. I will admit, I am one of those people that are just here for the comments, so bring on the popcorn. But this week our community has suffered an awful tragedy, and some of the comments I've read have made me downright angry.
wevv.com
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
Victim seriously injured after early morning crash on Kansas Road
VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were struck by an SUV. Authorities believe the crash happened at the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:36 a.m. Deputies on scene say they found a person who had been struck by […]
14news.com
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
Comments / 0