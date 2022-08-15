ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic is moving again on Highway 57 at Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County. Officials say a person was hit by a car just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. They say the vehicle was heading east on Kansas toward 57 when the crash happened. We saw authorities...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation

A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Home Explosion Update

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
14news.com

Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
wwbl.com

No Cause Yet in Evansville House Explosion

Investigators say it’s going to take some time to find the cause of that house explosion in Evansville. Evansville Division Fire Chief Mike Larson says the investigation into the explosion will be a ‘very slow methodical process.’. Three people died in the explosion last week, a fourth person...
#Police
14news.com

Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot on Evansville’s eastside. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the scene around 6:05 p.m. EPD says a man was assaulted in the parking lot, and then moments...
wevv.com

One person injured in shooting Tuesday morning in Evansville

One person continues to recover following a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court after 6:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a person shot. That person went...
WTWO/WAWV

Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
14news.com

EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
wevv.com

Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
wevv.com

Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
14news.com

Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
