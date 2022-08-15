PA Live (WBRE) — This summer’s show is Twelfth Night at the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts (Yuengling Mansion) in Pottsville, PA. Show dates are August 18th to 20th at 7PM and August 21st at 5PM. Learn more on their website, schuylkillfreeshakespeare.org.

