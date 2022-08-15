ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in fatal crash near Scribner identified

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Friday near Scribner.

Kei'Dron King, 35, of Wayne, was identified as the person who died in the crash.

At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Hwy 275 and Logan St just south of Scribner.

According to authorities, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling westbound on Hwy 275 when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 white Lincoln MKX nearly head-on.

King, who was driving the Monte Carlo, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Occupants of the Lincoln, who were wearing seatbelts, were taken to the hospital.

King was the lone occupant of the Monte Carlo. Authorities say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and airbags were deployed.

The crash remains under investigation.

