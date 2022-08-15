2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 1

Rebecca Worthington and James Logan.

VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees.

For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a community leader who exemplifies the ideals of Scouting in his/her daily life and improves the quality of life in Chester County. In partnership with VISTA Today, the Council has expanded upon this tradition to create VISTA Leadership Megastars and recognize 12 Chester County leaders who are shaping the county’s future through their leadership as demonstrated by their character, service, vision, courage, passion, and humility.

Those who are selected to receive this honor embody the 12 Principles of the Boy Scout Law — Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent— and therefore serve as an exemplary role model for young people.

After giving the public an opportunity to nominate individuals for VISTA Leadership Megastars, the selection committee is excited to announce the 12 winners! Nominees were evaluated based on their:

leadership (public profile, reputation)

business success (financial results, career milestones)

community involvement (volunteer work, advocacy)

influence (impact on their community, company, industry, or on Chester County’s overall quality of place)

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, VISTA Today will publish the profiles of each VISTA Leadership Megastar. The program will culminate with an awards reception on Thursday, Oct. 20 hosted by the Chester County Council at its new Program, Activity, and Resource Campus (PARC) in Exton.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available . For more information, contact Lisa Antonucci at Lisa.Antonucci@scouting.org or 610-696-2900 x 112.

This week, VISTA Today will reveal the 2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars, one pair at a time. This first two are:

Rebecca Worthington, Vice President of Marketing, Benchmark Federal Credit Union

James Logan, City Manager, City of Coatesville

Chartered more than 100 years ago, the Chester County Council has a rich heritage of developing character and leadership skills in youth. It serves thousands of youth each year and partners with more than 100 community organizations to deliver quality Scouting programs.

Through these programs and activities — which allow youth to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence, and reinforce ethical standards — Scouts develop leadership and citizenship skills that influence their lives as adults.