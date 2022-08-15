ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 1

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9Pbj_0hHfRUED00
Rebecca Worthington and James Logan.

VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees.

For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a community leader who exemplifies the ideals of Scouting in his/her daily life and improves the quality of life in Chester County. In partnership with VISTA Today, the Council has expanded upon this tradition to create VISTA Leadership Megastars and recognize 12 Chester County leaders who are shaping the county’s future through their leadership as demonstrated by their character, service, vision, courage, passion, and humility.

Those who are selected to receive this honor embody the 12 Principles of the Boy Scout Law — Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent— and therefore serve as an exemplary role model for young people.

After giving the public an opportunity to nominate individuals for VISTA Leadership Megastars, the selection committee is excited to announce the 12 winners! Nominees were evaluated based on their:

  • leadership (public profile, reputation)
  • business success (financial results, career milestones)
  • community involvement (volunteer work, advocacy)
  • influence (impact on their community, company, industry, or on Chester County’s overall quality of place)

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, VISTA Today will publish the profiles of each VISTA Leadership Megastar. The program will culminate with an awards reception on Thursday, Oct. 20 hosted by the Chester County Council at its new Program, Activity, and Resource Campus (PARC) in Exton. 

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Lisa Antonucci at Lisa.Antonucci@scouting.org or 610-696-2900 x 112.

This week, VISTA Today will reveal the 2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars, one pair at a time. This first two are:

  • Rebecca Worthington, Vice President of Marketing, Benchmark Federal Credit Union
  • James Logan, City Manager, City of Coatesville

Chartered more than 100 years ago, the Chester County Council has a rich heritage of developing character and leadership skills in youth. It serves thousands of youth each year and partners with more than 100 community organizations to deliver quality Scouting programs.

Through these programs and activities — which allow youth to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence, and reinforce ethical standards — Scouts develop leadership and citizenship skills that influence their lives as adults.

Learn more about VISTA Leadership Megastars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C86Ba_0hHfRUED00
Image via VISTA Today

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
City
Industry, PA
Coatesville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Coatesville, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Citizen Dinner
VISTA.Today

Sponsorship Opportunities Available for Chester County History Center’s Fourth Annual Halloween Ball

Save the date for Chester County History Center’s 4th Annual Halloween Ball –Le Cirque. A sure-to-be memorable night of fun, celebration of friendship and nostalgia. Fine fare by Spence Cafe, live music, skilled circus performers from Airplay Entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, and the opportunity to raise your paddle in support of Chester County History Center on Oct. 29, 2022 6:30 PM.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
railfan.com

West Chester Celebrates 25 Years in September

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — For those who want to escape today’s inflated prices and have fun doing it, Pennsylvania’s West Chester Railroad has got a deal for you: on September 25 prices will be set as they were on that date in 1997 to mark the 25th anniversary of the railroad’s opening. The event celebrates the efforts of the all-volunteer workforce that has operated the railroad from the start and will spotlight its historic diesels and cars.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing

A Middletown Area School District parent emerged as the sole voice of outrage Tuesday night over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period to criticize the administration and board members for their response to reported incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Want Hands-On Experience in Healthcare? WilmU Has You Covered

Image via Wilmington University. Hummu Saydee, a senior in the Health Sciences Program at Wilmington University, is getting hands-on experience in healthcare this summer as a paid intern for ChristianaCare Health System, learning about cutting-edge approaches while building on her previous work experience in healthcare.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

Malvern Woman Takes On 103.1-Mile Marathon

After grueling preparations, Erica Gaffney, a Malvern resident, took on the Eastern States 100 race and successfully finished it in a little over 33 hours in 73rd place overall and 9th place in her gender category, writes Rob Senior for the Pottstown Mercury. Gaffney ran her first marathon when she...
MALVERN, PA
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
VISTA.Today

Chester County Introduces Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves

The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PGA Tour

REACH Riverside, Purpose Built Communities transforming Northeast Wilmington area

East Side Charter School in Wilmington will incorporate a new STEM program thanks to contributions from the PGA TOUR. (Courtesy photo) As the FedExCup Playoffs continue with the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, an impeccably manicured stretch of Delaware terrain awaits the Top 70 PGA TOUR players remaining in the quest for the FedExCup. It’s a place where, on Sunday afternoon, one person’s dream will reach fruition.
WILMINGTON, DE
millersville.edu

Remote Trapping Projects at Millersville

Dr. Aaron Haines, a professor of conservation biology at Millersville University, recently conducted a study with other biologists published in the Wiley Journal of Ecology and Evolution. The study examined ocelots and jaguarundis in southern Texas. These wild cats are endangered in the U.S. Haines’ methods of observation included the use of remote camera trapping. He says this is an easy, non-invasive way to detect the presence of wildlife in the field. Cameras are set up to capture images when a motion sensor is triggered.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy