ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear to provide update on state's response to flooding

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHiYM_0hHfRNIM00

The number of those killed after a devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 39.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give the public an update on how the commonwealth is trying to move forward and help those impacted.

Local news outlets report more than 1,300 rescues were made between July 28 and August 2.

Many survivors lost everything.

There were 162 people in emergency shelters and 321 staying at state parks going into this past weekend.

The National Guard has stepped up and has handed out more than 39,000 bottles of water along with almost 44,000 meals. This doesn't include all the other volunteer groups helping.

Local media outlets also report nearly 100 county roads have been reopened, about two dozen bridges are still impassible, and at least 84 need serious repairs. Also, about 430 truckloads have been removed.

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed

“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
Wave 3

Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Polarbear

Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy