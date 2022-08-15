Former Phillies/IronPigs OF Adam Haseley found inner peace in White Sox organization

Adam Haseley walked into the BayCare Ballpark clubhouse before 7:30 a.m. March 29, 10 days ahead of the Phillies’ 2022 season opener.

The team’s 2017 first-round pick did not know what to expect when he was summoned to management’s office.

Haseley was thrown a first-pitch curveball. The outfielder was traded to the White Sox for pitcher McKinley Moore.

“There was a ton of emotion that day,” Haseley said. “Obviously, I had to pack and head out to Arizona. It was a crazy few days, for sure.”

Haseley arrived in White Sox camp the next day, then played in one spring game before being shipped to Triple-A Charlotte to start the season.

That experience summed up Haseley’s time in the Phillies organization. He spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues. He had multiple stints on the injured list and time on the restricted list.

The University of Virginia product grew up in the spotlight as a franchise’s first-round pick, but found comfort in knowing the growing pains he experienced were not unique. He also developed more inner strength in knowing his Christian beliefs did not have to be compromised while he chased his major league dreams.

“Baseball is one of those things that each year is different,” the Orlando, Florida, native said. “It presents different challenges and you don’t know until you’re in it. You grow through it. There was a lot of growth from a 21-year-old coming out of college to getting married, going through life’s different challenges. It’s not one or two things. It’s life. You go through it, learn, grow from the different opportunities you’re presented.”

Haseley was presented a chance last season when he talked to Mark Appel, another former first-round pick who was thrown his share of curveballs while growing up in the minor leagues after a successful college career at the University of Stanford.

Appel hit a low point early at high-A Lancaster in the Astros system, then was traded to the Phillies ahead of the 2016 season. He left the sport after the ‘17 season because he was tired of pitching in physical pain and compounding it with emotional scars that were challenging his faith.

Haseley and Appel are devout Christians. They are passionate about baseball, but it is not near the top of their lives’ priority lists. Their love and devotion to their family and faith drive them each day.

But baseball had beaten both of them up. Haseley left the Phillies for nearly two months in mid-April 2021. He returned in early June, got hurt again, returned for the final 27 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and then got traded this spring.

“I don’t know anyone that is moved expects that,” Haseley said. “As a baseball player, you keep things the same as much as you can, then something like that that is not your decision, that’s out of your control, comes up. You just react and move on.”

That is simplifying the challenges many professional athletes face. Those challenges often mount. The mental toll builds, too.

It was refreshing to each player when Haseley and Appel connected in 2021. Appel takes pride in being able help a fellow athlete by sharing his often painful journey. Haseley was happy to know he was not alone.

“I love Adam,” Appel said. “We have some similarities in our stories, how we choose to live our lives. I also think we both are somewhat misunderstood because we care about things that are far greater than the game. When things are going well, everyone looks at that and says that’s why we are having success, having this perspective on life and baseball that helps you perform. But when you don’t play well, it’s because we don’t care about it.

“I think Adam at times is misunderstood,” he said. “Guys like us, to say we care about things greater than baseball is not to say we don’t care about baseball or don’t love this game. We have in our eyes a greater hope to live for than getting to the big leagues and having success and making something of our careers and leaving a legacy on the game.”

Their conversation came before Appel returned to professional baseball last year and his two major league call-ups in 2022. Haseley also made it back to the majors twice this season with the White Sox.

They also have dealt with the emotional ups and downs of shuffling back and forth between the majors and minors.

They have better perspective now on life as a pro baseball player and recognizing they are not alone as Christians.

“It’s good having that connection of what you’re going through on the field, off the field and being able to talk through it,” Haseley said. “The things we go through on or off the field that have grown and shaped you to who you are, things that you don’t see coming that happen, it’s cool to look back and see what you’ve learned.”

Appel and Haseley understand of the business side of baseball after all they’ve endured in their careers.

They are better equipped for whatever lies ahead. And they know they have, among others, each other to talk through the emotions of an emotionally rocky journey.

“Adam has a great head on his shoulders,” Appel said. “He has a great family, people in his corner that really love him and are pouring into him wisdom and mentorship. I feel like he’s in really good hands.”

IronPigs 3, Knights 1

Colton Eastman struck out six in three innings and Lehigh Valley didn’t allow a hit until one out in the eighth inning on the way to its second consecutive win and a split in the six-game series.

Yairo Munoz homered and drove another run with a fielder’s choice. Dustin Peterson’s RBI double in the eighth added insurance.

Romy Gonzalez doubled and scored one out later on Tyler Neslony’s single in Charlotte’s eighth.

Tyler Cyr got a double play and a strikeout in the ninth inning to pick up his fifth saves.

The IronPigs have never had a no-hitter in their 14-year history.

Up next

After Monday’s off day, Lehigh Valley travels to Buffalo for a six-game series against the Bisons, starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

