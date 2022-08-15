Runaway Northampton County teen returned to his family by police

State police have found and returned a Northampton County runaway teen to his family Monday.

Jakobi Chayne Ward, 15, of Upper Mount Bethel Township, ran away from his parents Sunday morning.

About 11:37 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Garibaldi Avenue in Roseto for a report of a runaway child, according to a press release. Ward was staying at a friend’s home, but when his parents came to pick him up, officials say he ran away.

