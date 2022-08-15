ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart expands employee abortion coverage benefits

Walmart announced to its employees Friday that it is expanding its health care benefits for abortion coverage. The company is expanding its self-insured health care plans to cover abortions "when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability," according to a memo Chief People Officer Donna Morris sent to U.S. employees.
