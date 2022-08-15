ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI schools enhancing safety measures as they prepare for new school year

By Kiara Hay
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6MAx_0hHfRCaN00

We are entering into the last days of summer which means the start of the school year is right around the corner.

What is typically a joyous time for parents wanting a break is now being met with concern as some families express reservations about the safety of their kids returning to the classroom.

This comes amid the string of school shootings seen last school year.

School officials and educators in Michigan say they hear the parents' concerns and fears loud and clear. They add that they have been working all summer to help keep schools secure and intruders out.

“The rational side realizes the likelihood is low but at the same time it only takes one crazed person,” Jacob Dimick, father of a soon-to-be Kindergartner said.

School districts across the state are tightening up defenses and installing new safety measures.

Previously, teachers at Huron Valley Schools would have to physically leave their classroom with a key to lock the door if an intruder was trying to come in but now, they just have to turn a lock. It’s one of the many safety features added this year to help keep kids protected.

Also new this year, the district quadrupled the number of security cameras and installed a system that requires every guest to show their photo ID to get into the building. But, it’s not all about technology.

“Heavy focus on human behaviors. Closing and locking doors when you enter the building. Closing and locking doors in the classroom and regular training,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah said.

Salah adds that high schoolers will also be required to keep their backpacks in their lockers, a rule not everyone is sold on.

“I spoke with one parent who was quite upset because she had purchased the armor plates that go in her daughter's backpack so they effectively neutralized her child's safety feature that she spent hundreds of dollars on," Dimick said.

Detroit Public Schools and Charter District Superintendent says to heighten their security all students will now have an ID badge. They have also purchased new metal detectors and updated cameras.

But he says ultimately, "the best way to prevent these tragedies from happening is relationships with students.”

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Detroit pastors to help families boost school attendance

Some Detroit pastors are moving beyond the pulpit to reach out to families and help boost school attendance in the district this academic year. Helping Kids Go to School joins church leaders and the community in a bid to reduce absenteeism and, it is hoped, make sure it doesn't become the "first step into the prison system," according to one pastor.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class

Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

After truancy rates hit 79% in Detroit schools last year, a plan to halt it is in place this fall

FOX 2 - Public schools in Detroit report chronic absenteeism is not new for the district, but the pandemic made things worse. Prior to the pandemic, the Detroit Public Schools Community District reduced that figure to 54 percent but last year that percentage climbed to 79 percent. A study by Wayne State University found similar results showing the rise in truancy.
DETROIT, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Michigan fast-tracks teaching as second career, but questions about rigor

YPSILANTI – Smitha Ramani leaned over a folding table to whisper encouragement to a student about to give a presentation on her summer school invention: a device that smashes pretend guns and transforms them into pretend cotton candy. Ramani, a student teacher in the Michigan Alternative Route to Certification...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Security Camera
plymouthvoice.com

Should we protect our children from our local libraries?

Aug. 16, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Should we now protect our children from our local libraries?. Libraries are supposed to be a resource for everyone? It used to be that way. However, in 2021 the American Library Association (ALA) added a ninth item to their Library Code of Ethics (CoE) which I feel is a real game changer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
fox40jackson.com

Michigan mom who advocated against lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back: ‘It hit my family’

EXCLUSIVE – A Michigan mom spoke with Fox News Digital upon learning the Rochester Community Schools district recently renewed the contract of the deputy superintendent who allegedly “falsely” told her former employer, according to a lawsuit, that her social media activity was “threatening” and “posed a danger,” allegedly causing her to be fired.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy