ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Crash on Border Highway west closes lanes Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on the Border Highway west before Campbell, closing all lanes for several hours. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic was being diverted to the Paisano exit. No injuries were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Wet roads expected throughout El Paso Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Beginning Wednesday morning, we'll see increased threats for showers and storms across the Borderland. With a chance for many areas to receive heavy rain which could turn into flooding. If you are unsure of the depth of water, it is best to turn around.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
City
Geronimo, TX
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested for DWI; fell asleep in intersection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched on August 14, at approximately 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy. Officers found a man who fell asleep on the wheel at a traffic light and when officers arrived, saw a truck with the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
KTSM

Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Where to pick up sandbags ahead of rain, possible flooding this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With rainstorms and possible flooding in the forecast, El Paso residents are urged to pick up some sandbags. El Paso Water has three locations where you can pick up sandbags. Sandbags are free and there is a limit of 10 bags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Titanic#Bike Lane
KFOX 14

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy