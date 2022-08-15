Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Transmountain not closed in both directions due to rockslides after reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is not closed in both directions following reports that it was closed by the sheriff's office. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the westbound and eastbound lanes were closed due to rockslides from the rain in a tweet. Minutes later,...
KFOX 14
Crash on Border Highway west closes lanes Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on the Border Highway west before Campbell, closing all lanes for several hours. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic was being diverted to the Paisano exit. No injuries were...
KFOX 14
Wet roads expected throughout El Paso Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Beginning Wednesday morning, we'll see increased threats for showers and storms across the Borderland. With a chance for many areas to receive heavy rain which could turn into flooding. If you are unsure of the depth of water, it is best to turn around.
KFOX 14
Gateway South reopens, repairs to Yandell underway after sinkhole forms in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of the intersection where a 15-foot deep sinkhole formed in central El Paso has reopened, El Paso Water confrimed. Gateway South Boulevard is open, however, Yandell Drive is still close as crews work to repair the damage, according to the utility. On Tuesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
El Paso man arrested for DWI; fell asleep in intersection
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched on August 14, at approximately 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy. Officers found a man who fell asleep on the wheel at a traffic light and when officers arrived, saw a truck with the […]
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
KVIA
El Paso police identify U.S. driver in Upper Valley crash; confirm passengers were migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 19-year-old east El Paso resident was driving the car that overturned into a canal in the Upper Valley Monday morning. Police say the man was Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar. One passenger died, his identity is not known. Police have identified the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
El Paso News
Where to pick up sandbags ahead of rain, possible flooding this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With rainstorms and possible flooding in the forecast, El Paso residents are urged to pick up some sandbags. El Paso Water has three locations where you can pick up sandbags. Sandbags are free and there is a limit of 10 bags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.
KFOX 14
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
KFOX 14
19-year-old El Pasoan identified as driver in deadly canal wreck stemming from pursuit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police released the details of the Monday morning crash in the Upper Valley where a car wrecked into a canal. Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar, 19, of east El Paso, was identified as the driver. Police said Alcantar was speeding southbound on Upper...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
KFOX 14
El Paso Housing Authority fears losing homes due to Bride of the Americas expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso fears an expansion plan for the Bridge of the Americas port of entry could displace residents in the nearby affordable housing. “It looks like it's [the Paisano Green Community] right in the...
Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
KVIA
Delivery driver shot man in south-central El Paso; police call delivery driver the victim
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a delivery driver who shot a man who had approached him with a wooden pole was the victim of the incident. The confrontation happened Saturday, August 13, on the 100 block of Brown Street in south-central El Paso just after 1 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
Comments / 0