3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
WGAL
Mobile dental clinic helps young adults
United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare's mobile dental clinic stopped in Lancaster on Monday. The tour hopes to help about 600 Medicaid children and young adults. "It's always a good time, especially right before school starts," said United Concordia Dental Director of Partnership Braxton Voyles. "Parents are getting ready for school to come and get their dental services done. We've scheduled about 50 appointments each day through the tour. We're visiting 8 cities in 12 days on this tour."
Rubber Duck Derby returns with more ducks to Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Rubber Duck Derby is returning to Lebanon in September. The event, hosted by Domestic Violence Intervention (DVI), will be held at noon on Saturday, Sep. 17. A rain date has been scheduled for Sep. 24. The derby will be held along Quittie Creek between 7th...
Lebanon VA Medical Center completes first phase of $1.8M project
The first phase of a $1.8 million expansion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic at the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been completed. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 10. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space. This first phase renovated 8,500 square feet of space, which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area.
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends. Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday. The baby kangaroos are under a year...
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane Pennsylvania offers free adoption of cats in Berks
READING, Pa. — The number of cats being cared for at Humane Pennsylvania's shelter in Reading has reached a critical level, officials announced Tuesday. So, from now through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving will waive its adoption fee for cats of all ages. They are free to a good home.
townlively.com
Fund Drive To Repair Gate
Driving along Route 462 in Columbia, one sees a striking feature rise above the horizon. It's the main gate of Glatfelter Memorial Field. "This is a landmark when you come into Columbia," said Bill Kloidt, president of the Glatfelter board of directors. "It's one of the first things you see when you're on Lancaster Avenue, and it's a neat sight to behold." Now, the gate needs your help. Constructed 86 years ago, the structure is in need of repairs, and the Glatfelter Memorial Field Trust is in the midst of a solicitation drive to restore the entryway, located at 1249 Lancaster Ave.
A tour is helping "at-risk" youth discover new career opportunities
YORK, Pa. — Kyvon Ward has been part of The Program's Project Future Focus Youth Reentry Program for roughly five months. He says the program has been more than what he expected. “People actually care about you in the program, and [in] a lot of other programs you don’t...
UPMC in Central Pa. to host hiring event for veterans
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a job fair designed specifically for veterans and active military personnel and their families in central Pennsylvania. The UPMC in Central Pa. Pathway for Veterans hiring event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. on City Island at FNB Field, located on 245 Championship way in Harrisburg.
‘Free’ Medicare genetic testing scam could cost victims thousands
YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Area Agency on Aging issued a fraud alert warning seniors about scammers offering “Free Medicare Genetic Testing”. According to the alert, scammers are offering people with Medicare free cheek swabs for genetic testing. What the scammers are really after is your Medicare information. They can use your stolen number […]
Donation drive held for children displaced in Dauphin County fire
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Area High School in Dauphin County hosted a supply drive on Monday to support the more than 20 people affected by a fire in an apartment building last week. Participants came to the donation event with everything from bags or new clothes to soaps,...
WGAL
Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of York County Wednesday night
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will be spraying for mosquitoes to combat the West Nile Virus Wednesday night. The county's mosquito disease control program along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will use a sprayer mounted onto a truck in the following areas:. Conewago Township. Dover Township.
Dauphin County nonprofit youth program looking for new home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A nonprofit youth program in Dauphin County is looking for a new home, trying to raise $200,000 to buy their own space. The nonprofit, Youth 10 X’s Better, needs a new space to host the many programs they run for kids. The lease on their current space is up in […]
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]
Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society still searching for new home after tragic fire
DAUPHIN, Dauphin County — It’s been a long ten months for the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society. Last October, a fire ripped through the historic Old Dauphin School House, the group’s home and museum filled with decades worth of artifacts. “I was warned it would not be pretty...
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
Safety top of mind as districts gear up for new school year
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Nearly three months after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, kids across the country are getting ready to start a new school year. And once again, safety and security are top of mind. “It gives...
Coroner called to crash in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lebanon County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lebanon County. First responders were dispatched to the crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union Township at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 17. There is no word yet on how...
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
