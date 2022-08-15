CINCINNATI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia, and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night. Syndergaard (7-8) allowed three earned runs through seven innings. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. “Good delivery, just attacking the zone, that’s really it,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “His stuff keeps getting better. He gave up some hits, but he really limited the damage. Sosa made two tremendous plays.” Michael Papierski put the Reds ahead with a two-run single in the second, but Syndergaard allowed just three hits over the next five innings.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO