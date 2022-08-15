Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
With Brandon Marsh likely going on injured list, Phillies front office searches for outfield depth
CINCINNATI – With 45 games to go and their first postseason berth in a decade on the line, the Phillies suddenly have a real shortage of outfield depth. “We’re thin,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledged Wednesday. “We’re short, all of a sudden.”. Starting...
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
Cubs Top Nationals in Nailbiter Finale
The Chicago Cubs fought a tightly won rubber match in the national's capital against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Simmons, 76ers reach settlement agreement on withheld money
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a financial settlement on the money withheld from Simmons during the 2021-22 season.
Phillies add 'Keith Hernandez approved' TV graphic for impressive defensive plays
Following a critical comment from New York Mets icon Keith Hernandez, NBC Sports Philadelphia – the TV home of the Phillies – has decided to troll him with a new graphic.
Brandon Drury batting cleanup Wednesday for Padres
San Diego Padres infielder Brandon Drury will start on third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Drury was held out of Tuesday's lineup, but he's back in there a day later. Josh Bell, who has been handling cleanup duty for the Padres, will bat fifth.
Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday. Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero's winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second...
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa started on third base in Monday's series opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alec Bohm will move back to the hot corner Tuesday while Rhys Hoskins shifts into the designated hitter role. Darick Hall will start on first base and bat cleanup.
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
Syndergaard sharp, Sosa drives in 3, Phillies beat Reds 4-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia, and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night. Syndergaard (7-8) allowed three earned runs through seven innings. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. “Good delivery, just attacking the zone, that’s really it,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “His stuff keeps getting better. He gave up some hits, but he really limited the damage. Sosa made two tremendous plays.” Michael Papierski put the Reds ahead with a two-run single in the second, but Syndergaard allowed just three hits over the next five innings.
Sixers reach deal with Ben Simmons in $20M dispute
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a settlement in the grievance the former guard filed over $20 million
Eagles QB Carson Strong falling down depth chart
For much of the pre-draft process, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong‘s name was often mentioned among the top players at the position. At the end of the draft, though, Strong’s name was still on the board and he found himself fielding calls as an undrafted free agent, deciding to sign with Philadelphia for a guaranteed amount of $320K, the highest amount to any undrafted free agent in 2022.
