Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
NBC Sports

Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
numberfire.com

Brandon Drury batting cleanup Wednesday for Padres

San Diego Padres infielder Brandon Drury will start on third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Drury was held out of Tuesday's lineup, but he's back in there a day later. Josh Bell, who has been handling cleanup duty for the Padres, will bat fifth.
FOX Sports

Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday. Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero's winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second...
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa started on third base in Monday's series opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alec Bohm will move back to the hot corner Tuesday while Rhys Hoskins shifts into the designated hitter role. Darick Hall will start on first base and bat cleanup.
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
The Associated Press

Syndergaard sharp, Sosa drives in 3, Phillies beat Reds 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia, and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night. Syndergaard (7-8) allowed three earned runs through seven innings. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. “Good delivery, just attacking the zone, that’s really it,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “His stuff keeps getting better. He gave up some hits, but he really limited the damage. Sosa made two tremendous plays.” Michael Papierski put the Reds ahead with a two-run single in the second, but Syndergaard allowed just three hits over the next five innings.
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles QB Carson Strong falling down depth chart

For much of the pre-draft process, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong‘s name was often mentioned among the top players at the position. At the end of the draft, though, Strong’s name was still on the board and he found himself fielding calls as an undrafted free agent, deciding to sign with Philadelphia for a guaranteed amount of $320K, the highest amount to any undrafted free agent in 2022.
