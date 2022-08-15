ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Wayne Bar Becomes Popular Hotspot Within Two Years

 2 days ago

Image via Di Bruno Bros.

Di Bruno Bros. is celebrating its second year in Wayne, where its Bar Alimentari has quickly become one of the most popular local hotspots, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today

Bar Alimentari, known for its elegant marble-topped bar and cafe tables, is the ideal spot for a work meeting or outing with friends. 

Patrons can indulge in delicious soups, salads, Roman pizzas, and elevated small plates from the kitchen of executive chef April Hyers. Highlights include spicy sausage rigatoni and the pan-seared octopus while the curated charcuterie board highlights the expected excellence associated with Di Bruno Bros. 

Meanwhile, the bar’s cocktail list offers an assortment of sours, mules, and spritzes. There is also an on-site bottle shop to peruse on the way out. 

